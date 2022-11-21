Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 11 loss to Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) had plenty of chances to put the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) away at Lucas Oil Stadium but wound up falling 17-16 on Sunday.

Despite the defense holding its own until the final drive of the game, the offense couldn’t get much going after they scored a touchdown on the opening drive—the first time they’ve scored at all on an opening drive this season.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 11 loss:

Offense

Analysis

Bernhard Raimann continued to be the starter at left tackle despite some growing pains. He and Will Fries will remain the starters at left tackle and right guard until further notice.

After playing 94% of the snaps in Week 10, RB Jonathan Taylor took his usual snap share of 75% while Zack Moss and Deon Jackson combined for 17 total snaps.

TE Mo Alie-Cox played far more snaps than Kylen Granson and Nikola Klinic , marking the second game in a row he’s played the majority of snaps.

At wide receiver, the Big 3 played over 70% of the snaps while Ashton Dulin was the only other wideout to play any offensive snaps.

Defense

Analysis

DE Yannick Ngakoue played 59 snaps with an 84% snap share—both of which are season highs.

CB Brandon Facyson out-snapped Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for the first time since Week 3. This may have been due to Rodgers battling an illness late in the week.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo played 68% of the snaps, marking a new career-high. He’s now played at least 60% of the snaps in each of the last two games.

LB E.J. Speed played just one snap on defense, the fewest he’s seen this season. He’s now played fewer than 10 snaps in three of the last four games.

For the third week in a row, S Julian Blackmon took the majority of snaps in the timeshare with rookie Rodney Thomas II.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (80%) continued to lead the way followed by CB Tony Brown (68%), LB Grant Stuard (64%), LB JoJo Domann (64%), S Nick Cross (64%), DE Ben Banogu (64%) and WR Ashton Dulin (64%).

P Matt Haack had four punts on the day, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line. Another went for a touchback.

K Chase McLaughlin was solid yet again with his only miss coming from 50 yards.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire