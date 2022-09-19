Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 2 loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) made the trip down to TIAA Bank Field only to get embarrassed in a 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) on Sunday.

There’s no easy way to put it. The loss against the Jaguars was so brutal that it officially put head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard on the hot seat. If they don’t turn things around, this could likely be their final season with the team.

Let’s take a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from the Week 2 disaster:

Offense

Analysis

The left tackle competition got a bit closer Sunday as Matt Pryor’s poor performance led to a slight increase in snaps for rookie Bernhard Raimann . We’ll see how much the rookie is gaining ground throughout the week.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce out, it was Parris Campbell and Mike Strachan who led the way in the wide receiver room. They combined for one catch on five targets for 23 yards.

Despite the injuries in the wide receiver room, RB Nyheim Hines still only played 15 snaps, going against the narrative that the team wants to get him more involved.

RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field for 75% of the snaps and saw just 10 touches in the game.

Defense

Analysis

There was a bit more rotation on the defensive line but not a whole lot more. It was still the starting four and Tyquan Lewis seeing the majority of snaps, combining for just two quarterback hits.

For the second week in a row, CB Isaiah Rodgers didn’t see a single snap on defense.

After playing every snap in Week 1, rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps. It seems Gus Bradley utilized just one safety far more often.

DL Dayo Odeyingbo played just four snaps in Week 1 but saw some additional time on the field in Week 2.

Special Teams

Analysis

New K Chase McLaughlin played just one snap, which was the opening kickoff of the second half of the game.

LB E.J. Speed played every snap on special teams. Other notable special teamers included CB Isaiah Rodgers (85%), LB Grant Stuard (80%), JoJo Domman (80%) and CB Tony Brown (80%).

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire