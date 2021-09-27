Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 3 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) dropped their third consecutive game to open the 2021 season when they traveled to Nissan Stadium only to fall 25-16 at the hands of the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday.

With a hobbled quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Colts offense was severely limited in what they could call. Still, he wound up playing every snap on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s take a look at the snaps counts on offense, defense and special teams in the Week 3 loss:

Offense

Notes

QB Carson Wentz , RG Mark Glowinski , LT Eric Fisher and C Ryan Kelly all played 100% of the offensive snaps.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr . and Zach Pascal led the way in the passing game while Parris Campbell saw a season-high 80% of snaps.

G Chris Reed filled in for Quenton Nelson , who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter.

Julién Davenport and Matt Pryor rotated snaps at right tackle with the former leading the way.

For the first time this season, RB Nyheim Hines out-snapped Jonathan Taylor.

Defense & Special Teams

Notes

LBs Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard saw 100% of the snaps.

CB Xavier Rhodes made his debut on Sunday and was right back into his starting role, playing 91% of the snaps.

As DE Kwity Paye suffered an early hamstring injury, Tyquan Lewis led the rotation as his replacement.

Kemoko Turay (34%) and Ben Banogu (19%) both saw season-highs in snap share.

In his second week with the team, S Andrew Sendejo played 32% of snaps as the third safety while also filling in for Khari Willis late in the game.

LBs Zaire Franklin and Matthew Adams paced the special teams snaps at 78% on Sunday.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' player of the game vs. Titans: S Julian Blackmon Report: Colts' Quenton Nelson suffered high-ankle sprain WATCH: Chester Rogers does 'T-Y' touchdown celebration vs. Colts

List