Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) suffered a tough 28-16 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a game that showed plenty of flaws for the former.

From the offensive line getting torched to the defense failing to play consistently, there wasn’t a point in the game in which the Colts had control.

Now, we take a look back at the snap counts from Week 1 loss:

Offense

Notes

  • Michael Pittman Jr. led all WRs with 97% of the snaps followed closely by Zach Pascal at 91%. They led the wide receivers with four and five targets, respectively.

  • It was a two-man show at TE with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox splitting snaps.

  • Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines were the only RBs to see action. Taylor led the team with 23 touches while Hines led the offense with eight targets.

Defense/Special Teams

Notes

  • S Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Julian Blackmon, LB Bobby Okereke and LB Darius Leonard all played 100% of the snaps.

  • Rookie Kwity Paye led all DEs in snaps played while Al-Quadin Muhammad saw the most work with Kemoko Turay (groin) out. Ben Banogu barely saw any run.

  • T.J. Carrie saw the third-most snaps among CBs while Ya-Sin got the start in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes (calf).

  • LBs Zaire Franklin and Matthew Adams led the way on special teams.

