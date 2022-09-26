Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3.

In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 3 win:

Offense

Analysis

WR Parris Campbell played 82% of the snaps while rookie WR Alec Pierce played 45%. However, the rookie vastly outperformed Campbell on Sunday. A swap may be in order soon.

RB Nyheim Hines logged his highest snap share of the season at 45%.

TE Mo Alie-Cox led the room in snaps for the first time this season. The snap share for Kylen Granson fell to 42% while rookie Jelani Woods made the most of his career-high 16 snaps by grabbing two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score.

Defense

Analysis

A change at safety may have been made. Rookie S Nick Cross played just one defensive snap while veteran Rodney McLeod played 100% of the snaps on defense.

Rookie S Rodney Thomas II wound up playing 81% of the snaps after Julian Blackmon left with an ankle injury.

After not playing a single defensive snap through two weeks, CB Isaiah Rodgers logged 24 snaps on Sunday.

The defensive line rotation remained the same with Tyquan Lewis serving as the fifth player. Meanwhile, Dayo Odeyingbo’s snap share seems to have steadied around the 20-25% range.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (74%), CB Tony Brown (70%) and LB Grant Stuard (65%) led the way on special teams.

TE Kylen Granson only played seven special teams snaps but that included recovering a muffed punt on the first drive and downing a punt at the one-yard line on the next drive.

Two of Matt Haack’s three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line as he averaged 51.7 yards per punt. Meanwhile, K Chase McLaughlin was perfect on his two field-goal attempts and extra-point attempts.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire