Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3.

In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 3 win:

Offense

Analysis

  • WR Parris Campbell played 82% of the snaps while rookie WR Alec Pierce played 45%. However, the rookie vastly outperformed Campbell on Sunday. A swap may be in order soon.

  • RB Nyheim Hines logged his highest snap share of the season at 45%.

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox led the room in snaps for the first time this season. The snap share for Kylen Granson fell to 42% while rookie Jelani Woods made the most of his career-high 16 snaps by grabbing two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score.

Defense

Analysis

  • A change at safety may have been made. Rookie S Nick Cross played just one defensive snap while veteran Rodney McLeod played 100% of the snaps on defense.

  • Rookie S Rodney Thomas II wound up playing 81% of the snaps after Julian Blackmon left with an ankle injury.

  • After not playing a single defensive snap through two weeks, CB Isaiah Rodgers logged 24 snaps on Sunday.

  • The defensive line rotation remained the same with Tyquan Lewis serving as the fifth player. Meanwhile, Dayo Odeyingbo’s snap share seems to have steadied around the 20-25% range.

Special Teams

Analysis

  • LB E.J. Speed (74%), CB Tony Brown (70%) and LB Grant Stuard (65%) led the way on special teams.

  • TE Kylen Granson only played seven special teams snaps but that included recovering a muffed punt on the first drive and downing a punt at the one-yard line on the next drive.

  • Two of Matt Haack’s three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line as he averaged 51.7 yards per punt. Meanwhile, K Chase McLaughlin was perfect on his two field-goal attempts and extra-point attempts.

