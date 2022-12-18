Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 15 loss to Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) found themselves on the wrong side of history Saturday when they blew the largest lead in NFL history in their 39-36 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings (11-3).

There were a lot of factors that led to the Colts’ demise at U.S. Bank Stadium. The second half of the game featured a lot of undisciplined football on Indy’s sideline combined with self-inflicted wounds and the constant narrative of the offense struggling to keep up its end of the bargain.

Now, let’s take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the historic loss:

Offense

Analysis

RB Jonathan Taylor played just two snaps before exiting the game with an ankle injury. It isn’t considered serious, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team shut him down for the final three games.

RB Zack Moss led the split after Taylor’s injury, playing more snaps and seeing more carries than Deon Jackson . Moss took 24 carries to Jackson’s 13.

TE Jelani Woods continues to see frustratingly low usage, marking his second consecutive game under 25% of the offensive snaps.

QB Nick Foles was the only active offensive player to not play a snap.

Defense

Analysis

After playing every snap in Week 13, S Julian Blackmon missed just one play Saturday. Meanwhile, S Rodney Thomas II still held his role, suggesting another week of heavy three-safety sets.

With both CB Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson inactive, CB Isaiah Rodgers played a season-high in snaps.

Rookie CB Dallis Flowers also saw a bump in play, logging his first defensive snaps of the season.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo saw his lowest percentage of snaps since Week 9 but arguably had his best game of the season.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (81%) once again led the team in special teams snaps followed by CB Tony Brown (70%), WR Ashton Dulin (63%), LB Grant Stuard (63%) and S Nick Cross (60%).

K Chase McLaughlin converted all five of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts. He also set a new single-season franchise record for most field goals of 50 or more yards.

P Matt Haack punted seven times, the third time this season he’s hit that many punts in a game.

CB Dallis Flowers continues to be electric on kick returns. He had five kick returns for 175 yards, which included returns of 49 and 48 yards.

