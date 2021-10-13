Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 5 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) nearly pulled off an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night but failed to finish the matchup with conviction, dropping the Week 5 game in overtime.

Though there is much to break down from the brutal loss in prime-time, we will now focus our attention on the snap counts from Monday night on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Notes

Defense & Special Teams

Notes

CB Isaiah Rodgers was thrust into a main role with Rock Ya-Sin inactive and Xavier Rhodes entering the concussion protocol.

Andrew Sendejo got the start at safety for Khari Willis , who was limited due to injuries. Sendejo himself entered the concussion protocol following the game.

The rotation at DE remains the same with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyquan Lewis leading the way and Kemoko Turay getting work on third downs. Ben Banogu continues to be a non-factor.

Related

Colts sign OT Greg Senat, DT Antwaun Woods to practice squad Colts' Julian Blackmon received death threats after loss to Ravens Report: Colts RB Marlon Mack generating trade interest from Chiefs

List