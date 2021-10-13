Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in Week 5 loss to Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) nearly pulled off an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night but failed to finish the matchup with conviction, dropping the Week 5 game in overtime.
Though there is much to break down from the brutal loss in prime-time, we will now focus our attention on the snap counts from Monday night on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense
Notes
After seeing limited reps in Week 4, Jack Doyle was back to leading the TE room.
It was the typical rotation in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor leading the way to 169 total yards and two touchdowns. With Marlon Mack gaining trade interest, this may be a two-back room soon.
After weeks of splitting snaps, it seems we have a new right tackle for now as Matt Pryor got the start and played 100% of the snaps over Julién Davenport.
Defense & Special Teams
Notes
CB Isaiah Rodgers was thrust into a main role with Rock Ya-Sin inactive and Xavier Rhodes entering the concussion protocol.
Andrew Sendejo got the start at safety for Khari Willis, who was limited due to injuries. Sendejo himself entered the concussion protocol following the game.
The rotation at DE remains the same with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyquan Lewis leading the way and Kemoko Turay getting work on third downs. Ben Banogu continues to be a non-factor.
