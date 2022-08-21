Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from preseason loss to Lions

The Indianapolis Colts dropped their second preseason game in a row Saturday, 27-26, to the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Given that the record doesn’t have an impact at all on the regular season, the focus throughout the preseason has been on the development of certain players while keeping a keen eye on the position battles taking place.

Another aspect we spend a lot of our time dissecting is the playing time. It differs from player to player, but the snap counts can tell us a lot about how a player is trending when it comes to roster cuts.

The starters didn’t play against the Lions on Saturday, but here’s our analysis of the snap counts from the preseason loss:

Offense

Analysis

WRs Dezmon Patmon (60%) and Mike Strachan (52%) led the way in the wide receiver room. Both had excellent outings against the Lions secondary.

The Colts gave rookie LT Bernhard Raimann a lot of run again as they get him as many snaps as possible.

The starters who saw playing time include WR Alec Pierce , WR Parris Campbell , LT Matt Pryor and G Danny Pinter , who got the start at center.

QBs Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan wound up playing the exact same amount of snaps.

Defense

Analysis

Undrafted rookie LBs Forrest Rhyne and Sterling Weatherford led the way in snaps.

Undrafted rookie S Trevor Denbow had a lot of playing time and showed some promise. He also made impact on special teams.

S Nick Cross was the only starter to see playing time Saturday.

After playing just one defensive snap in the preseason opener, DB Marcel Dabo played 33 snaps on Saturday.

Special Teams

Analysis

K Jake Verity was the only kicker to play Saturday as Rodrigo Blankenship was among the starters who didn’t play. He was perfect on the day.

The fact that RB C.J. Verdell didn’t log any offensive snaps doesn’t bode well for his chances to make the roster.

A pair of undrafted rookies in S Trevor Denbow (81%) and LB James Skalski (78%) led the way in special teams snaps.

Undrafted rookie CB Dallis Flowers was the only punt returner on the day while he and WR DeMichael Harris were the kick returners.

Did Not Play

Analysis

The majority of these players are starters who didn’t play.

The players who likely didn’t play due to injury include, LB Shaquille Leonard (back), CB Isaiah Rodgers (concussion), DT R.J. McIntosh, DT Chris Williams (lower leg), LB Jojo Domann, S Armani Watts, OT Dennis Kelly (knee), S Will Redmond and WR Keke Coutee (groin).

