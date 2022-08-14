Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts opened the preseason with a late-game loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

There were plenty of takeaways from the first game of the preseason even though the starters only played a little more than a quarter of the game. It was the first time this unit got together in live game action against an opponent other than themselves.

Snap counts during the preseason don’t mean as much on the surface, but we can take some notes and observations from them.

Here’s a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from the preseason opener:

Offense

Analysis

Rookie LT Bernhard Raimann led all players in offensive snaps. Considering his lack of experience playing left tackle, it’s not much of a surprise to see him playing well into the fourth quarter.

The same goes for starting RG Danny Pinter , who is going into his first year as the starter.

Rookie WR Alec Pierce was second among the wideouts in snaps. He was on the field for the majority of first-team work and was listed as a starter.

The starting offense played 26 snaps.

Defense

Analysis

Rookie S Nick Cross got the start at strong safety and played the entire time the first-team defense did.

Undrafted rookie LB Jojo Domann led all linebackers in snaps played and had a strong game.

DT R.J. McIntosh (55%) and DE Ben Banogu (50%) led the defensive line in snaps played. They both came into the game with the second-team defensive line.

CB Brandon Facyson and LB Zaire Franklin opened the game with the starting unit.

Special Teams

Analysis

K Rodrigo Blankenship made his lone field goal and extra-point attempt while K Jake Verity missed his only extra-point attempt.

Undrafted rookie CB Dallis Flowers got some run as a kick returner while wide receiver Keke Coutee got some snaps as the punt returner.

Rookie DB Marcel Dabo, who’s part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, played one snap in his debut.

Did Not Play

Analysis

Almost all of these players are dealing with injuries that are keeping them out of practice or are coming off of injuries, and they’re being eased back in.

WR Mike Strachan (knee) and LB Shaquille Leonard (back) are still on the PUP list due to their respective injuries.

RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t play as a precaution and is not expected to play at all during the preseason.

