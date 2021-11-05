Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from 45-30 win over Jets
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) saw their offense put on a show Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 45-30 drubbing over the New York Jets (2-6).
As we look to recap the night that was in the Circle City, we’ll be taking a quick peek at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from Thursday night.
Offense
Notes
It was a two-man backfield of domination. RB Jonathan Taylor led the way with a 69% snap share while Nyheim Hines played 45% of the snaps.
The rotation at RG is still going on. Chris Reed got the start and played most of the first half while Mark Glowinski came in for the majority of the second half.
With Braden Smith suffering a triceps injury, Matt Pryor took over at right tackle.
WR Dezmon Patmon was activated off the IR list to see WR4 snaps. He also recorded his first career reception.
Defense & Special Teams
Notes
With both Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon out, the safety duo of George Odum and Andrew Sendejo played every snap.
DE Kwity Paye stepped into a bigger role with Tyquan Lewis out while fellow rookie Dayo Odeyingbo continued to see an increase in snaps in his second game.
DE Isaac Rochell also saw an increased role on the edge.
DT Taylor Stallworth played just 29% of the snaps but recorded 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits.
Rookie RB Deon Jackson replaced healthy-scratch Marlon Mack due to his special teams work.
