Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in 41-15 win over Bills
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) pulled off the upset win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday much in part thanks to the rousing performance of running back Jonathan Taylor.
The second-year back made history in Week 11 with his five-touchdown performance, becoming the first skill player in franchise history to hit that mark in a single game.
Now, we’ll be taking a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from the Week 11 win:
Offense
Analysis
RB Jonathan Taylor led the backfield with 83% of the snaps while Nyheim Hines saw a 19% snap share. It has been all JT over the last two months.
QB Carson Wentz played 90% of the snaps, marking the first time he hasn’t played 100% in a game this season when healthy.
RG Mark Glowinski continues to lead the rotation with Chris Reed as it has been the last few weeks.
TE Kylen Granson saw a career-high 35% snap share.
Defense & Special Teams
Analysis
S George Odum led the way with 91% of the snaps. It worked well as he came away with an interception and nearly had another before the ball hit the ground. It was a two-man rotation with Andrew Sendejo.
CBs Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes split snaps almost equally on Sunday. Rhodes returned from a calf injury and it was expected he might be limited.
CB Isaiah Rodgers took back the CB4 role from T.J. Carrie, seeing 52% of the snaps.
Rookie DL Dayo Odeyingbo continues to see work as a sub-package rusher in a limited role.
