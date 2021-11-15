Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in the 23-17 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) worked their way through a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the defense managed to put the game away, the offense struggled mightily. Outside of running back Jonathan Taylor, the passing game was in flux for most of the day. Even so, they pulled out a win against a divisional opponent before a crucial three-game stretch leading into the Week 14 bye.

Now, we’ll be taking a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from the Week 10 win:

Offense

Analysis

In the backfield, RB Jonathan Taylor saw a career-high 84% snap share. Meanwhile, RB Nyheim Hines played just 28% on the offensive side of the ball.

The battle at right guard appears to have swung the way of Mark Glowinski for now as he out-snapped Chris Reed 43 to 21. Expect them to continue rotating.

With WR T.Y. Hilton back in the mix, it was primarily a three-man rotation at wide receiver with Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way.

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis

S Andrew Sendejo continues to lead the safety room amid the absences of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon . Meanwhile, George Odum led the rotation with Josh Jones and Jahleel Addae at the other safety spot.

With CB Xavier Rhodes inactive, T.J. Carrie was the CB3 in rotation playing 53% of the senaps in his return from the injured reserve list. Isaiah Rodgers remained as the fourth string but had several impact plays.

DT Taylor Stallworth logged his highest single-game snap percentage since joining the Colts.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' player of the game vs. Jaguars: RB Jonathan Taylor WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor rumbles for TD vs. Jaguars WATCH: Colts block punt, return for TD vs. Jaguars

List