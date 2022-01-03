Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in 23-20 loss to Raiders

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) came up short in their efforts to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday by falling to the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17.

Though the Colts still find themselves in a win-and-in situation for Week 18, matters got a bit more complicated because of their lackluster loss on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the loss in Week 17:

Offense

Analysis

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis

  • The players that played 100% of the snaps included: S George Odum, S Khari Willis, LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke and CB Kenny Moore II.

  • After CB Xavier Rhodes suffered a hamstring injury, Rock Ya-Sin was second among cornerbacks followed by Isaiah Rodgers. They were the only cornerbacks to see snaps.

  • LB Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin led the way with 85% of the special teams snaps.

