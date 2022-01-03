Analyzing Colts’ snap counts in 23-20 loss to Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) came up short in their efforts to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday by falling to the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17.
Though the Colts still find themselves in a win-and-in situation for Week 18, matters got a bit more complicated because of their lackluster loss on Sunday.
Here, we’ll take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the loss in Week 17:
Offense
Analysis
With LT Eric Fisher out due to injuries, Matt Pryor saw all of the snaps on the blindside.
As WR Zach Pascal came off the COVID-19 list, he was out-snapped by T.Y. Hilton.
Meanwhile, WR Ashton Dulin played the second-most snaps of his season.
TE Mo Alie-Cox out-snapped Jack Doyle, who was coming off of knee and ankle injuries.
Defense & Special Teams
Analysis
The players that played 100% of the snaps included: S George Odum, S Khari Willis, LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke and CB Kenny Moore II.
After CB Xavier Rhodes suffered a hamstring injury, Rock Ya-Sin was second among cornerbacks followed by Isaiah Rodgers. They were the only cornerbacks to see snaps.
LB Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin led the way with 85% of the special teams snaps.
