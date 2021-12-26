Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) found a way to get it done on Saturday night in a gutsy 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Without four of their starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters, the Colts were certainly short-handed. However, they pulled through and made plays when they needed to while getting some help from an undisciplined Cardinals team.

Now, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Analysis

The shuffling on the offensive line was real. Due to COVID-19 issues, injuries and personal matters, the Colts were down four starting offensive linemen.

With Jack Doyle leaving early in the game due to injuries, TE Mo Alie-Cox played a career-high 90% of the snaps.

WR Zach Pascal was out due to COVID-19 so Keke Coutee and Ashton Dulin split the WR3 snaps.

After LT Eric Fisher left with a knee injury, Julién Davenport stepped in to replace him.

Defense

Analysis

With both starting safeties out, S George Odum and Jahleel Addae split the snaps.

CB Isaiah Rodgers played 85% of the snaps with Rock Ya-Sin on the COVID-19 list.

Most of the players called up from the practice squad played special teams.

