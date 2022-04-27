Analyzing Colts’ depth chart ahead of 2022 NFL draft

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
  • Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for the 2022 NFL draft where they hope to add some talent to an exciting roster that’s ready to compete for the division crown.

Even after making some big moves this offseason that included trading away and for a quarterback, adding to the pass rush and signing a former All-Pro cornerback, the Colts are always looking toward the draft.

But before we get there on Thursday night (really Friday night for the Colts), let’s take a look at the depth chart going into the draft:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Sam Ehlinger

James Morgan

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Deon Jackson

X-WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Dezmon Patmon

Mike Strachan

Z-WR

Ashton Dulin

Slot WR

Parris Campbell

DeMichael Harris

Keke Coutee

Y-TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Nikola Kalinic

Eli Wolf

F-TE

Kylen Granson

Farrod Green

LT

Matt Pryor

Shon Coleman

Jordan Murray

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Brandon Kemp

Carter O’Donnell

Analysis

The Colts are likely to make several additions to the offense during the draft. The biggest needs are likely some combination of wide receiver, offensive tackle and tight end. Don’t be surprised if the Colts use their second-round pick (No. 42) on a quarterback if the one they like falls to a range they can get him. Adding some interior offensive line depth will be necessary on Day 3 as well.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ben Banogu

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Dayo Odeyinbog

R.J. McIntosh

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Chris Williams

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Kameron Cline

WILL

Darius Leonard

E.J. Speed

Jordan Glasgow

MIKE

Bobby Okereke

Malik Jefferson

SAM

Zaire Franklin

Brandon King

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Anthony Chesley

Chris Wilcox

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Alexander Myres

CB

Brandon Facyson

Isaiah Rodgers

Will Redmond

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney McLeod

SS

Khari Willis

Armani Watts

Analysis

While the offensive side of the ball might have bigger needs, the Colts will still add depth and upside to the defense. The cornerback position will be one to watch on Day 2 if a player they really like falls to them. Chris Ballard is always looking for edge rushers so that’s a spot to watch for on Day 3 while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Colts add depth to the safety and linebacker rooms.

Where rookies will fit in

It will be interesting to see what the roster looks like when the dust is settled from the weekend. There aren’t a ton of positions with starting spots available and without a first-round pick, we could be looking at a draft class similar to 2021 in that the selections could be made with a long-term approach in mind.

There are obvious starting snaps available at wide receiver and left tackle, which are the team’s two biggest positional needs. A rookie could make his way into the rotation at safety and depending on the type of draft capital, a tight end could also be in the mix for some Year 1 snaps.

