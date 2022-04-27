Analyzing Colts’ depth chart ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for the 2022 NFL draft where they hope to add some talent to an exciting roster that’s ready to compete for the division crown.

Even after making some big moves this offseason that included trading away and for a quarterback, adding to the pass rush and signing a former All-Pro cornerback, the Colts are always looking toward the draft.

But before we get there on Thursday night (really Friday night for the Colts), let’s take a look at the depth chart going into the draft:

Offense

Analysis

The Colts are likely to make several additions to the offense during the draft. The biggest needs are likely some combination of wide receiver, offensive tackle and tight end. Don’t be surprised if the Colts use their second-round pick (No. 42) on a quarterback if the one they like falls to a range they can get him. Adding some interior offensive line depth will be necessary on Day 3 as well.

Defense

Analysis

While the offensive side of the ball might have bigger needs, the Colts will still add depth and upside to the defense. The cornerback position will be one to watch on Day 2 if a player they really like falls to them. Chris Ballard is always looking for edge rushers so that’s a spot to watch for on Day 3 while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Colts add depth to the safety and linebacker rooms.

Where rookies will fit in

It will be interesting to see what the roster looks like when the dust is settled from the weekend. There aren’t a ton of positions with starting spots available and without a first-round pick, we could be looking at a draft class similar to 2021 in that the selections could be made with a long-term approach in mind.

There are obvious starting snaps available at wide receiver and left tackle, which are the team’s two biggest positional needs. A rookie could make his way into the rotation at safety and depending on the type of draft capital, a tight end could also be in the mix for some Year 1 snaps.

