Analyzing Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Speedway Motorsports Incorporated listened when fans clamored for more road course racing. In 2018, they took the bold step of updating the infield track of Charlotte Motor Speedway to turn their second date, a playoff race, into a road course affair. It was an immediate hit with the fans.

As the third race of the first round that year, four drivers faced elimination from the playoffs. One of these was Jimmie Johnson, seeking his record eighth NASCAR Cup championship. Running second, all he needed to do to advance was maintain position, but he was winless on the season and one thing more important.

Johnson wanted the win. He banzaid the final chicane, wheel hopped, and clipped Martin Truex Jr. – sending both drivers into a spin. Trailing the leaders, Ryan Blaney successfully navigated the complex of turns and scored his second career win.

Chase Elliott would take the next two Roval races and was favored to win again with PointsBet Sportsbook odds 2/1 odds. Kyle Larson was the second-favored driver at +450.

In 2021, Charlotte's road course hosted the final race of the Round of 12. It was no less dramatic than the inaugural event.

Another factor came into play: Road courses are great places for revenge, and still stinging over being denied victory at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weeks earlier, Kevin Harvick intentionally wrecked Elliott to deny him the win – and potentially keep Elliott from advancing in the playoffs.

Harvick succeeded in relegating Elliott to an off-sequence pit strategy and the most successful road course racer in the past several years settled for a 12th-place finish. He was denied a third consecutive victory. Harvick knew payback was likely coming and when he saw a rapidly closing No. 9 in his rear-view mirror – steam billowing from Elliott's ears and swirling in the vortex created by the window net – he overdrove the first turn and wrecked himself with 11 laps remaining.

Elliott advanced to the Round of 8; Harvick was eliminated from contention.

As NASCAR altered the schedules of other tracks hosting playoff races, they understood the value of keeping this race as the cutoff of round 2. It is somewhat akin to having the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway as the regular season finale and the Bristol bullring as the ender to the Round of 12.

Wild card races keep everyone in play until the checkers wave.

In fact, the Round of 12 may well be the most exciting trio of events in 2022. Drivers have one relatively predictable race in the EchoPark 500 at Texas Motor Speedway that will establish footing before Talladega Superspeedway and the Roval toss a couple of jokers in the deck.

Once the playoff field is reduced by 33 percent ahead of the Round of 8, two more similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks host races and then another short track sets the Championship 4. While seven active drivers have road course wins, another 11 have finished inside the top five, That leaves the field wide open.

It's highly likely that a favorite will win in 2022, but if you have a little mad money left in the kitty with four races remaining on the 2022 schedule, it may be worth rolling the dice. After all, Christopher Bell and AJ Allmendinger both won last year with long odds.

2022 Race (Round of 12, Race 3)

October 9, Bank of America 400

Active Winners

2: Chase Elliott

1: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson

Top-fives

2: Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch

1: Erik Jones, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick

Current Streaks

Ryan Blaney: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Alex Bowman: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Joey Logano: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Aric Almirola: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Chris Buescher: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Kurt Busch: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Chase Elliott: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Denny Hamlin: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Michael McDowell: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Martin Truex, Jr.: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races

Ross Chastain: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races

Ty Dillon: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races

Kyle Larson: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races

William Byron: 3 lead lap finishes

Austin Dillon: 3 lead lap finishes

Brad Keselowski: 3 lead lap finishes

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.: 3 lead lap finishes

Bubba Wallace: 3 lead lap finishes

Daniel Suarez: 2 lead lap finishes; running at the end all 4 races

Christopher Bell: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races

Cole Custer: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races

Quin Houff: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races

Tyler Reddick: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races

Kyle Busch: 2 lead lap finishes

First-time Winners

None; Ryan Blaney won his second race in the 2018 Bank of America 400

2021 Race

October 10, Roval 400k

1. Kyle Larson (400), 2. Tyler Reddick (8000), 3. Chris Buescher (10000), 4. Kyle Busch (1000), 5. Denny Hamlin (1200)

Road Courses: Charlotte road, Watkins Glen, Road America, Sonoma Raceway, COTA, Indianapolis (road), Daytona road

