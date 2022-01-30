Analyzing Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kyle LarsonAmerican racing driver
- Chase ElliottAmerican stock car racing driver
- Ryan BlaneyAmerican race car driver
Speedway Motorsports Incorporated listened when fans clamored for more road course racing. In 2018, they took the bold step of updating the infield track of Charlotte Motor Speedway to turn their second date, a playoff race, into a road course affair. It was an immediate hit with the fans.
As the third race of the first round that year, four drivers faced elimination from the playoffs. One of these was Jimmie Johnson, seeking his record eighth NASCAR Cup championship. Running second, all he needed to do to advance was maintain position, but he was winless on the season and one thing more important.
Johnson wanted the win. He banzaid the final chicane, wheel hopped, and clipped Martin Truex Jr. – sending both drivers into a spin. Trailing the leaders, Ryan Blaney successfully navigated the complex of turns and scored his second career win.
Chase Elliott would take the next two Roval races and was favored to win again with PointsBet Sportsbook odds 2/1 odds. Kyle Larson was the second-favored driver at +450.
Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.
In 2021, Charlotte's road course hosted the final race of the Round of 12. It was no less dramatic than the inaugural event.
Another factor came into play: Road courses are great places for revenge, and still stinging over being denied victory at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weeks earlier, Kevin Harvick intentionally wrecked Elliott to deny him the win – and potentially keep Elliott from advancing in the playoffs.
Harvick succeeded in relegating Elliott to an off-sequence pit strategy and the most successful road course racer in the past several years settled for a 12th-place finish. He was denied a third consecutive victory. Harvick knew payback was likely coming and when he saw a rapidly closing No. 9 in his rear-view mirror – steam billowing from Elliott's ears and swirling in the vortex created by the window net – he overdrove the first turn and wrecked himself with 11 laps remaining.
Elliott advanced to the Round of 8; Harvick was eliminated from contention.
As NASCAR altered the schedules of other tracks hosting playoff races, they understood the value of keeping this race as the cutoff of round 2. It is somewhat akin to having the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway as the regular season finale and the Bristol bullring as the ender to the Round of 12.
Wild card races keep everyone in play until the checkers wave.
In fact, the Round of 12 may well be the most exciting trio of events in 2022. Drivers have one relatively predictable race in the EchoPark 500 at Texas Motor Speedway that will establish footing before Talladega Superspeedway and the Roval toss a couple of jokers in the deck.
Once the playoff field is reduced by 33 percent ahead of the Round of 8, two more similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks host races and then another short track sets the Championship 4. While seven active drivers have road course wins, another 11 have finished inside the top five, That leaves the field wide open.
It's highly likely that a favorite will win in 2022, but if you have a little mad money left in the kitty with four races remaining on the 2022 schedule, it may be worth rolling the dice. After all, Christopher Bell and AJ Allmendinger both won last year with long odds.
2022 Race (Round of 12, Race 3)
October 9, Bank of America 400
Active Winners
2: Chase Elliott
1: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson
Top-fives
2: Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch
1: Erik Jones, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick
Current Streaks
Ryan Blaney: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Alex Bowman: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Joey Logano: 4 top-10s; 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Aric Almirola: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Chris Buescher: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Kurt Busch: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Chase Elliott: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Denny Hamlin: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Michael McDowell: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Martin Truex, Jr.: 4 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 4 races
Ross Chastain: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races
Ty Dillon: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races
Kyle Larson: 3 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of all 3 races
William Byron: 3 lead lap finishes
Austin Dillon: 3 lead lap finishes
Brad Keselowski: 3 lead lap finishes
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.: 3 lead lap finishes
Bubba Wallace: 3 lead lap finishes
Daniel Suarez: 2 lead lap finishes; running at the end all 4 races
Christopher Bell: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races
Cole Custer: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races
Quin Houff: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races
Tyler Reddick: 2 lead lap finishes (all); running at the end of both races
Kyle Busch: 2 lead lap finishes
First-time Winners
None; Ryan Blaney won his second race in the 2018 Bank of America 400
2021 Race
October 10, Roval 400k
1. Kyle Larson (400), 2. Tyler Reddick (8000), 3. Chris Buescher (10000), 4. Kyle Busch (1000), 5. Denny Hamlin (1200)
Road Courses: Charlotte road, Watkins Glen, Road America, Sonoma Raceway, COTA, Indianapolis (road), Daytona road
The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Auto Club Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt)
Bristol Motor Speedway (paved)
Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval)
COTA
Darlington Raceway
Dover International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road)
Kansas Speedway
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Martinsville Speedway
Michigan International Speedway
Nashville Superspeedway
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Phoenix Raceway
Pocono Raceway
Richmond Raceway
Road America
Sonoma Raceway
Talladega Superspeedway
Watkins Glen International
WorldWide Technology Raceway
PointsBet Sportsbook is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. NJ, IA, IN, IL, CO, MI, VA, WV only. 21+. T&C apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER