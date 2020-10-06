Analyzing what was broken for 2020 Mets and fixing it for 2021: Center field

When it comes to putting the Mets' roster together for 2021, with lots of work ahead for prospective new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, there are some things that should be pretty easy calls.

Among the things that are set, the rotation will be anchored by Jacob deGrom, there aren't a ton of reinforcements needed offensively due to an in-place young core, and Edwin Diaz should be a dominant bullpen piece.

Among the things that need fixing, the Mets must pick up the pieces and bolster a rotation that was broken aside from deGrom and David Peterson, upgrade the bullpen in a big way, get a new starting catcher, and find someone who can actually handle center field defensively.

To get this out of the way before discussing his defense, Brandon Nimmo -- despite some Mets fans still claiming he shouldn't be a starting outfielder despite him being an elite offensive player -- is a keeper, just not in center field.

Nimmo should be in left field for the Mets in 2021, with Michael Conforto in right field.

But the Nimmo experiment in center field needs to end.

While pointing out that Nimmo should not have been in center field and was put in a position to fail, it must also be pointed out that of the 39 qualified center fielders in 2020, Nimmo was second-to-last when it came to OAA (Outs Above Average).

Nimmo was worth -4 OAA, better than only Aaron Hicks of the Yankees, who was worth -5 OAA.

Looking at another defensive metric, Nimmo -- who struggled badly when it came to his first step/breaks on fly balls and the routes he took -- was worth -5 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) in just 44 games this past season. Extrapolate that to a full season and you get a player who is unplayable in center field.

What the Mets have going for them heading into 2021

Not much.

If the Mets shift Nimmo to a corner, there isn't a single option on the 40-man roster to even consider for the center field job.

Jake Marisnick is a free agent (and had serious health issues in 2020), and there is no help coming from the upper levels of the minors.

A glance at the Mets' top outfield prospects in the lower levels of the minors shows that there is some serious talent there, but it is all very far away.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Isaiah Greene have high-upside potential in center field, but they likely won't reach the majors until 2023 or 2024.

Free agent and options

There are two pending free agents who stick out, and the likely difference in terms of the years and dollars those players will get is huge.

Jackie Bradley Jr., who was a non-tender candidate before the season and remained with Boston, rebounded from three relatively down offensive seasons to become the player he was in 2015 and 2016 (when he was an All Star).

Bradley, 30, hit .283/.364/.450 and turned in one of the best defensive seasons of his career. He and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox were the best center fielders in baseball in 2020 when it came to Outs Above Average, at +7.

George Springer, 31, hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 homers for the Houston Astros in 2020, is coming off his two best seasons in the majors and will probably get a huge payday.

Defensively, Springer isn't Bradley, but he's still above average.

The Mets have been in need of a true two-way center fielder ever since Carlos Beltran was traded to the San Francisco Giants. If they land Springer, that search will be over.



