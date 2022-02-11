Analyzing Brian Daboll's first (mostly) complete Giants coaching staff

HOLD FOR HIRING: Brian Daboll treated image with Giants swap

Here’s a look at the Giants’ new coaching staff, under head coach Brian Daboll.

All these are now official. There are still a few jobs to fill – such as linebackers coach – but his full staff is expected to be completed and at work by early next week:

OFFENSE

Offensive coordinator – Mike Kafka

The 34-year-old former quarterback is a fascinating hire, because it means the Giants’ offense could be a blend of principles from Daboll’s Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, where Kafka was the passing game coordinator the past two seasons. Those are two of the NFL’s best offenses and passing games. Also, Kafka, as quarterbacks coach the last four years, has had a big hand in the development of Patrick Mahomes, the way that Daboll had a hand in the development of Josh Allen.



The one missing piece to this hire is whether Kafka or Daboll will call the plays. Kafka has never done that before. New Giants GM Joe Schoen has said he prefers that Daboll leaves that job to his coordinator, but that’s still to be determined.

Quarterbacks coach – Shea Tierney

Tierney has been close with Daboll since they were together at Alabama in 2017 – Tierney as an offensive analyst and Daboll as the offensive coordinator. Daboll brought the 35-year-old to Buffalo as an offensive assistant and then promoted him to assistant quarterbacks coach, where he at least played a part in the development of Allen. He lacks experience, but he is well-regarded by Daboll. And with Daboll and Kafka, he’s got a lot of help as he works to fix Daniel Jones.

Offensive line coach – Bobby Johnson

This position has been a revolving door, with five offensive line coaches in the last four years, and it wasn’t helped by Joe Judge’s decision to throw an army of line coaches at the Giants’ biggest problem. Daboll is unlikely to continue that carousel now that he’s brought Johnson with him from Buffalo. The Bills line was good enough, but not great, in the 48-year-old’s three years as their offensive line coach. He was part of rebuilding that line basically from scratch, which is what he has to do here. The good news: It’s hard to imagine the Giants’ line could get any worse.

Assistant offensive line coach – Tony Sparano Jr.

The late Tony Sparano was the Dolphins head coach from 2008-11. His 2011 staff included Daboll as his offensive coordinator and his son, Sparano Jr., as his offensive quality control coach. And oh, by the way, Schoen was a national scout for the Dolphins back then. So this hire was a long time in the making. The 35-year-old spent last year as the Panthers assistant offensive line coach and the three previous years in the same job in Jacksonville. He was also a Jets intern/offensive assistant from 2012-14 under Rex Ryan.

Tight ends coach – Andy Bischoff

The 51-year-old was with the Texans last year, but the bulk of his NFL experience came in the previous six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including three as the assistant tight ends coach. It was during those years that Ravens tight end Mark Andrews blossomed into a star. Whether he can do the same for someone with the Giants depends on whom that someone is. With Evan Engram headed to free agency and Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith likely cap cuts, he’ll be conducting an open call.

Wide receivers coach – Mike Groh

The son of former Giants linebackers coach (and defensive coordinator) Al Groh, the 50-year-old spent the first half of his coaching career in college, mostly at Virginia. He also worked with Nick Saban in Alabama for two years before jumping to the NFL. He was the Eagles’ receivers coach in 2017, the year they beat the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Frank Reich left for the Colts after that season. He was with Reich in Indianapolis last season.

Running backs coach – DeAndre Smith

Smith has 22 years of experience coaching running backs, though all of it has been at the college level. He spent the last three years at Texas Tech, where the Red Raiders led the Big 12 with 32 rushing touchdowns last season. A former quarterback in the Canadian Football League, he’s been well-traveled in his coaching career, with stops at Utah State, North Carolina, Purdue, Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, UNLV, Miami of Ohio and Northern Illinois.



Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

DEFENSE

Defensive coordinator – Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Since Daboll is more of an “offensive” coach, this was his most important hire and, arguably, his best. The 58-year-old Martindale spent four seasons in Baltimore where the Ravens were a Top 7 defense most of the time. Like so many defensive coaches from that organization, he’s known for his aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme, with a focus on man-to-man coverage by his corners. More than one NFL source has referred to him as a toned-down version of Rex Ryan.

That should make the Giants’ players happy and it theoretically will help the Giants develop the pass rush they’ve been missing for a decade. It remains to be seen if he’ll have the right players to run his scheme after all the salary cap cuts are made – particularly in the secondary. But at least the Giants are built for his 3-4 design, so they won’t need major personnel changes at first.

Defensive line coach – Andre Patterson

The 61-year-old has been a defensive line coach so long, his NFL debut goes back to the Pete Carroll-coached New England Patriots in 1997. He spent the last eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rose to co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Mike Zimmer. The Vikings had a top defense for much of those years (until the last two) thanks to a dominant front that included the likes of Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter.

Defensive backs coach – Jerome Henderson

The 52-year-old was always the most likely holdover from Patrick Graham’s staff, and that will be well-received by the current defensive backs. He did a terrific job with that injury-plagued unit over the last two seasons, especially considering the Giants never could get consistent pressure on quarterbacks to help them out. He’s already got a relationship with the Giants’ young secondary, including corners Aaron Robinson and Adoree’ Jackson and safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. The secondary is the key to Martindale’s defense, so the less disruption to this unit, the better.

Assistant DBs coach – Mike Treier

Henderson will keep his top assistant, who was plucked out of the college ranks by Judge two years ago. Again, the consistency in the secondary is the key. And once Henderson was offered a chance to stay, there was little doubt he’d try to keep Treier, too.



SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams coordinator – Thomas McGaughey

He is one of the most highly regarded and well-liked coaches in the Giants’ building, which is why the 48-year-old is now working as a coordinator for his third Giants head coach (Pat Shurmur, Judge, Daboll). And actually, it’s his fourth Giants coach because he was the assistant special teams coordinator under Tom Coughlin from 2007-10. The Giants’ special teams have been solid, and sometimes good during his tenure – not an easy feat considering how bad the roster has been, especially at the bottom where special teamers are found. There are some around the league who see him as a future head coach, though not a lot of special teams coordinators get shots at those jobs.

Assistant special teams coach – Anthony Blevins

The 45-year-old joined the Giants along with McGaughey in 2018. Two years ago, he was moved to the defensive side by Judge, who had coached with Blevins at Mississippi State. But after one year as the assistant defensive backs coach and one in the dual role as assistant linebackers coach and special teams assistant, he’s back at McGaughey’s side.

Special teams quality control – Nick Williams

Judge brought him to the Giants from Southern Illinois two years ago, first as an offensive assistant and then as an offensive quality control coach. Williams’ father, Bobby, had been the special teams coordinator at Alabama from 2009-11 when Judge was a special teams assistant there and Nick played receiver and special teams for the Crimson Tide those years. He also filled in coaching the Giants quarterbacks late last season when QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

COACHING ADMINISTRATION

Director of coaching operations – Laura Young

Young spent the last six seasons working in Buffalo as the team’s player services coordinator, and she is the first woman to be a part of a Giants coaching staff in the history of the franchise. She has been in the NFL for 18 years, including with Ryan’s Jets, which is where she was first moved from the business side to the football side. Ryan brought her to Buffalo with him in 2015. Daboll called her a “rock star” and said she’ll be involved in every part of the football operations, including organizing practice and game day operations.