Analyzing each Big Ten team’s protected rivals, two-play opponents for 2024-25 seasons

We officially know what Big Ten football will look like once USC and UCLA join the league in 2024.

The Big Ten revealed its new scheduling model for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Thursday, which will be the first two seasons with USC and UCLA in the conference. The Big Ten will move away from the East and West Divisions and will use the “two-play opponents” model which essentially means you will play these three teams in both 2024 and 2025. Part of that is the inclusion of protected rivals which will be games that remain in place annually after the 2025 season (i.e. Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Iowa-Wisconsin, etc.).

This new model was what was expected and is something I even speculated about earlier this year when I tried to predict who each team would get as their protected rivals. I’m back again to see how my predictions compared to the official rotations released on Thursday, and to offer up my general thoughts on each pairing below:

Two-Play Opponents: Northwestern (protected), Ohio State and Purdue (protected)

My Prediction: Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers

I predicted both Northwestern and Purdue would be here so I have no beef with these selections for the Fighting Illini. This seems like a fair draw for an Illinois program currently on the rise.

Two-Play Opponents: Minnesota (protected), Nebraska (protected) and Wisconsin (protected)

My Prediction: Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin

Iowa was probably the easiest to peg for their protected rivals as all three of their opponents have been true rivalries matchups for years. The Big Ten didn’t overthink it with the Hawkeyes — which is always great to see in situations like this.

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Two-Play Opponents: Iowa (protected), Minnesota and UCLA

My Prediction: Iowa, Purdue and UCLA

I’m glad UCLA was one of the three schools Nebraska got from the league. I not only picked that to be the case, but love the opportunity of two historic programs both looking to get back to the top of the game playing regularly like that.

Northwestern

Two-Play Opponents: Illinois (protected), Ohio State and Purdue

My Prediction: Illinois, Minnesota and Rutgers

This was one of the predictions I was the most off on. I personally don’t get Ohio State getting paired up with Northwestern here as this seems like a complete mismatch the league could have avoided.

Ohio State

Penn State

Two-Play Opponents: Michigan State, Rutgers and USC

My Prediction: Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State

My prediction was a bit off but the idea of it isn’t in theory as we could easily swap out Maryland for Rutgers. What bothers me, though, is that Ohio State isn’t on here as that matchup is annually a great game that I would hate to see fall off the schedule.

Purdue

Two-Play Opponents: Illinois (protected), Indiana (protected) and Northwestern

My Prediction: Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska

Indiana and Illinois made sense for the Boilermakers, and I have no problem with the Big Ten going with Northwestern instead of Nebraska as I predicted.

Rutgers

Two-Play Opponents: Maryland (protected), Penn State and UCLA

My Prediction: Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern

Maryland and Penn State make sense to me as they are both fellow east coast schools for the Scarlet Knights. However, I’m a little puzzled with how UCLA ended up as their third rotational rival — maybe the league was going for the farthest possible trip here?

UCLA

Two-Play Opponents: Nebraska, Rutgers and USC (protected)

My Prediction: Michigan, Nebraska and USC

I would have much rather seen Michigan or Ohio State end up here than Rutgers for some more sizzle. But I’ll gladly take Nebraska getting one of these three spots and USC was obviously going to be a protected rival for the Bruins.

USC

Two-Play Opponents: Penn State, UCLA (protected) and Wisconsin

My Prediction: Ohio State, UCLA and Wisconsin

I love what the Big Ten did for USC. I had Ohio State instead of Penn State, but I have no problem with the Nittany Lions being here instead. The Trojans will bring plenty of excitement to the league so I would have been disappointed had they not been given two big-time programs like Wisconsin and Penn State.

Wisconsin

Michigan State

