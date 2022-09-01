Analyzing the Bears’ updated 53-man roster

The Chicago Bears updated their 53-man roster, which featured some difficult cuts and some surprises to the roster.

After finalizing their initial roster, the Bears claimed six players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and nose tackle Armon Watts. But with those roster additions, that meant parting ways with six players who made the initial cut. That included receiver Tajae Sharpe landing on injured reserve.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ updated 53-man roster following cuts and waiver claims.

Quarterback (2)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Cut

Nathan Peterman

Added

None

There weren’t any surprises at the quarterback position as both Fields and Siemian made the 53-man roster. Fields is entering a pivotal Year 2, where he’s looking to take a step forward in his development. Siemian has been his backup from the start. After being released, Peterman re-signed to the practice squad.

Running back (3)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Cut

Darrynton Evans

De’Montre Tuggle

Added

None

No surprises at running back where Montgomery and Herbert are the top two backs in Chicago. For awhile, it came down to a battle between the rookie Ebner and Evans. But Ebner pulled away with a strong preseason, and he was an easy decision for the 53-man roster. With the Bears carrying three running backs, Evans was the odd man out. But Chicago re-signed Evans to the practice squad, so he’ll be available, if needed.

Fullback (2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Khari Blasingame

Jake Tonges

Cut

None

Added

None

Need a hint as to what this Bears offense will look like in 2022? Look at the fact that they’re carrying two fullbacks. There was never any doubt that Blasingame would make the roster as Chicago employs a fullback for the first time since 2018. But the Bears opted to carry a second fullback in Tonges, who can also play tight end.

Wide receiver (6)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

N’Keal Harry

Dante Pettis

Cut

Isaiah Coulter

Nsimba Webster

Chris Finke

Kevin Shaa

Added

None

Mooney, Pringle, Jones and St. Brown were all expected to make the roster. Pettis earned himself a roster spot with his performance on offense and special teams. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Harry wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which could indicate he might be ready to return sooner than expected. Isaiah Coulter was placed on IR after making the initial 53-man roster.

Tight end (3)

AP Photo/David Richard

Kept

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

Cut

James O’Shaughnessy

Chase Allen

Added

Trevon Wesco

The Bears initially kept two tight ends on the roster, which indicated that they could be targeting another via the waiver wire. And that’s exactly what they did in claiming Wesco, who had multiple claims. He’ll join Kmet and Griffin on the roster after James O’Shaughnessy was released with a non-football illness designation.

Offensive line (9)

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Kept

Braxton Jones

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Teven Jenkins

Larry Borom

Riley Reiff

Sam Mustipher

Ja’Tyre Carter

Cut

Michael Schofield

Shon Coleman

Lachavious Simmons

Dieter Eiselen

Corey Dublin

Jean Delance

Added

Alex Leatherwood

The offensive line went as expected with a projected starting combination of Jones, Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom. The biggest shock was Schofield being cut. But the Bears answered by claiming former first-round pick Leatherwood off of waivers, and he’s under contract for at least the next three years.

Defensive tackle (4)

AP Photo/David Dermer

Kept

Justin Jones

Angelo Blackson

Mike Pennel Jr.

Cut

Khyiris Tonga

Mario Edwards Jr.

Trevon Coley

Micah Dew-Treadway

Added

Armon Watts

Jones was the lone true roster lock along the interior, and Blackson and Pennel got the other spots. Tonga, Coley and Edwards were the shocking cuts for Chicago, although Coley was re-signed to the practice squad. The Bears did get better along the interior with the huge addition of Watts, who was a surprise cut by the Vikings and should be a playmaker for Chicago in this 4-3 defense.

Defensive end (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kept

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Dominique Robinson

Cut

Sam Kamara

Charles Snowden

Added

Kingsley Jonathan

The Bears initially kept four defensive ends in Quinn, Gipson, Muhammad and Robinson, who were all expected to make the roster. All four of them were locks, and it was just a matter of how many defensive ends they’d carry. They parted ways with Kamara, who was signed to the practice squad, and Snowden. But they claimed Jonathan off of waivers, who had multiple claims on him.

Linebacker (5)

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Kept

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Matt Adams

Jack Sanborn

Cut

Joe Thomas

Caleb Johnson

DeMarquis Gates

Added

Sterling Weatherford

Smith and Morrow were the lone locks at linebacker, although Adams was close behind given his understanding in this scheme and his ability to play all three linebacker spots. Sanborn, who shined in the preseason, made the 53-man roster and figures to be a huge contributor on special teams. Johnson and Thomas made the original cut, but they were waived to clear room for new players claimed off waivers. That includes Weatherford, who also had multiple claims on him.

Cornerback (6)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kept

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Lamar Jackson

Jaylon Jones

Cut

Thomas Graham Jr.

Duke Shelley

Greg Stroman Jr.

Davontae Harris

Tavon Young (IR)

Added

Josh Blackwell

There were several surprises on the roster at cornerback. While Johnson, Gordon and even Vildor felt like locks to make it, there were some shocking cuts and players who made it through. Graham, Shelley and Stroman were the biggest surprise cuts with Jackson and Jones making the cut. Graham was re-signed to the practice squad and Blackwell claimed off waivers. Young was placed on injured reserve, ending his season with Chicago.

Safety (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kept

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Dane Cruikshank

Elijah Hicks

Cut

A.J. Thomas

Jon Alexander

Added

None

Unlike cornerback, safety felt more clear heading into final roster cuts. Jackson, Brisker and Houston-Carson have been locks from the start. But Cruikshank and Hicks both made the cut with help from their contributions on special teams. Thomas and Alexander were both waived, and Thomas was re-signed to the practice squad.

Special teams (3)

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Kept

K Cairo Santos

P Trenton Gill

LS Patrick Scales

Cut

None

Added

None

There aren’t any surprises at special teams, which has been set for awhile. Santos returns for his third straight year as Chicago’s starting kicker with Scales entering his eighth year at long snapper. Gill has flashed as a rookie in the preseason, and it looks to be a smooth transition from Pat O’Donnell to Gill.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire