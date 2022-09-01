Analyzing the Bears’ updated 53-man roster
The Chicago Bears updated their 53-man roster, which featured some difficult cuts and some surprises to the roster.
After finalizing their initial roster, the Bears claimed six players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and nose tackle Armon Watts. But with those roster additions, that meant parting ways with six players who made the initial cut. That included receiver Tajae Sharpe landing on injured reserve.
We’re breaking down the Bears’ updated 53-man roster following cuts and waiver claims.
Quarterback (2)
Kept
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Cut
Nathan Peterman
Added
None
There weren’t any surprises at the quarterback position as both Fields and Siemian made the 53-man roster. Fields is entering a pivotal Year 2, where he’s looking to take a step forward in his development. Siemian has been his backup from the start. After being released, Peterman re-signed to the practice squad.
Running back (3)
Kept
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Cut
Darrynton Evans
De’Montre Tuggle
Added
None
No surprises at running back where Montgomery and Herbert are the top two backs in Chicago. For awhile, it came down to a battle between the rookie Ebner and Evans. But Ebner pulled away with a strong preseason, and he was an easy decision for the 53-man roster. With the Bears carrying three running backs, Evans was the odd man out. But Chicago re-signed Evans to the practice squad, so he’ll be available, if needed.
Fullback (2)
Kept
Khari Blasingame
Jake Tonges
Cut
None
Added
None
Need a hint as to what this Bears offense will look like in 2022? Look at the fact that they’re carrying two fullbacks. There was never any doubt that Blasingame would make the roster as Chicago employs a fullback for the first time since 2018. But the Bears opted to carry a second fullback in Tonges, who can also play tight end.
Wide receiver (6)
Kept
Darnell Mooney
Byron Pringle
Velus Jones Jr.
Equanimeous St. Brown
N’Keal Harry
Dante Pettis
Cut
Isaiah Coulter
Nsimba Webster
Chris Finke
Kevin Shaa
Added
None
Mooney, Pringle, Jones and St. Brown were all expected to make the roster. Pettis earned himself a roster spot with his performance on offense and special teams. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Harry wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which could indicate he might be ready to return sooner than expected. Isaiah Coulter was placed on IR after making the initial 53-man roster.
Tight end (3)
Kept
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
Cut
James O’Shaughnessy
Chase Allen
Added
Trevon Wesco
The Bears initially kept two tight ends on the roster, which indicated that they could be targeting another via the waiver wire. And that’s exactly what they did in claiming Wesco, who had multiple claims. He’ll join Kmet and Griffin on the roster after James O’Shaughnessy was released with a non-football illness designation.
Offensive line (9)
Kept
Braxton Jones
Cody Whitehair
Lucas Patrick
Teven Jenkins
Larry Borom
Riley Reiff
Sam Mustipher
Ja’Tyre Carter
Cut
Michael Schofield
Shon Coleman
Lachavious Simmons
Dieter Eiselen
Corey Dublin
Jean Delance
Added
Alex Leatherwood
The offensive line went as expected with a projected starting combination of Jones, Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom. The biggest shock was Schofield being cut. But the Bears answered by claiming former first-round pick Leatherwood off of waivers, and he’s under contract for at least the next three years.
Defensive tackle (4)
Kept
Justin Jones
Angelo Blackson
Mike Pennel Jr.
Cut
Khyiris Tonga
Mario Edwards Jr.
Trevon Coley
Micah Dew-Treadway
Added
Armon Watts
Jones was the lone true roster lock along the interior, and Blackson and Pennel got the other spots. Tonga, Coley and Edwards were the shocking cuts for Chicago, although Coley was re-signed to the practice squad. The Bears did get better along the interior with the huge addition of Watts, who was a surprise cut by the Vikings and should be a playmaker for Chicago in this 4-3 defense.
Defensive end (5)
Kept
Robert Quinn
Trevis Gipson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Dominique Robinson
Cut
Sam Kamara
Charles Snowden
Added
Kingsley Jonathan
The Bears initially kept four defensive ends in Quinn, Gipson, Muhammad and Robinson, who were all expected to make the roster. All four of them were locks, and it was just a matter of how many defensive ends they’d carry. They parted ways with Kamara, who was signed to the practice squad, and Snowden. But they claimed Jonathan off of waivers, who had multiple claims on him.
Linebacker (5)
Kept
Roquan Smith
Nicholas Morrow
Matt Adams
Jack Sanborn
Cut
Joe Thomas
Caleb Johnson
DeMarquis Gates
Added
Sterling Weatherford
Smith and Morrow were the lone locks at linebacker, although Adams was close behind given his understanding in this scheme and his ability to play all three linebacker spots. Sanborn, who shined in the preseason, made the 53-man roster and figures to be a huge contributor on special teams. Johnson and Thomas made the original cut, but they were waived to clear room for new players claimed off waivers. That includes Weatherford, who also had multiple claims on him.
Cornerback (6)
Kept
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Lamar Jackson
Jaylon Jones
Cut
Thomas Graham Jr.
Duke Shelley
Greg Stroman Jr.
Davontae Harris
Tavon Young (IR)
Added
Josh Blackwell
There were several surprises on the roster at cornerback. While Johnson, Gordon and even Vildor felt like locks to make it, there were some shocking cuts and players who made it through. Graham, Shelley and Stroman were the biggest surprise cuts with Jackson and Jones making the cut. Graham was re-signed to the practice squad and Blackwell claimed off waivers. Young was placed on injured reserve, ending his season with Chicago.
Safety (5)
Kept
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Dane Cruikshank
Elijah Hicks
Cut
A.J. Thomas
Jon Alexander
Added
None
Unlike cornerback, safety felt more clear heading into final roster cuts. Jackson, Brisker and Houston-Carson have been locks from the start. But Cruikshank and Hicks both made the cut with help from their contributions on special teams. Thomas and Alexander were both waived, and Thomas was re-signed to the practice squad.
Special teams (3)
Kept
K Cairo Santos
P Trenton Gill
LS Patrick Scales
Cut
None
Added
None
There aren’t any surprises at special teams, which has been set for awhile. Santos returns for his third straight year as Chicago’s starting kicker with Scales entering his eighth year at long snapper. Gill has flashed as a rookie in the preseason, and it looks to be a smooth transition from Pat O’Donnell to Gill.
