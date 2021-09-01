Analyzing the Bears’ initial 53-man roster

The Chicago Bears have finalized their initial 53-man roster, which featured some difficult cuts and some surprises to the roster. But there are still plenty of moves to be made, including signing players off waivers or in free agency.

There’s also the matter of rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who will be stashed on injured reserve, allowing him to potentially return at some point this season. Running back Tarik Cohen will start the season on the PUP list and defensive lineman Mario Edwards is suspended for the first two games. So expect the roster to change throughout the season.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ initial 53-man roster, which is likely to change once waiver wire claims are made.

Quarterback (3)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kept

Cut

None

There's no surprises at quarterback with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields leading the way. But the Bears don't need three quarterbacks. They are essentially stuck with Nick Foles barring a trade. The frustrating thing is Foles is a waste of a roster spot and ultimately cost one player a spot on the 53-man roster.

Running back (3)

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

PUP list

Tarik Cohen

Cut

Ryan Nall

Artavis Pierce

The Bears currently have just three running backs on the roster in David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert, who provide some solid depth. With Tarik Cohen starting the season on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss at least the first six games, the Bears could elect to bring back Ryan Nall or Artavis Pierce in his absence. Otherwise, both Nall and Pierce are practice squad candidates.

Wide receiver (5)

AP Photo/John Amis

Kept

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney

Marquise Goodwin

Damiere Byrd

Rodney Adams

Cut

Dazz Newsome

Riley Ridley

Chris Lacy

Jon'Vea Johnson

It wasn't a big surprise to see the Bears finally part ways with former fourth-round pick Riley Ridley, who didn't make an impression in two years with the team. But preseason darling Rodney Adams did make the cut, occupying that fifth receiver spot following an impressive preseason. The Bears typically carry six wide receivers on the roster, so it was definitely a surprise when they cut rookie Dazz Newsome, letting him hit the waiver wire. If Newsome clears waivers, Chicago will most definitely bring him back on the practice squad. With that vacant spot at wide receiver, you have to wonder if the Bears are targeting a receiver on the waiver wire.

Tight end (5)

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Kept

Cole Kmet

Jimmy Graham

Jesse James

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

Cut

Scooter Harrington

The Bears currently have five tight ends on their roster. While there was no question that Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Jesse James were roster locks, there was a belief Chicago would have to choose between J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted. We'll see how things play out, but Horsted essentially forced the Bears' hand following an impressive three-touchdown performance in the preseason finale, which not only earned Horsted a roster spot but should give him consideration for playing time this season. Holtz provides versatility on offense as a tight end and fullback and is also a valuable special teams contributor.

Offensive line (10)

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Kept

Jason Peters

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

James Daniels

Germain Ifedi

Larry Borom

Elijah Wilkinson

Alex Bars

Lachavious Simmons

Teven Jenkins

Cut

Arlington Hambright

Dieter Eiselen

Adam Redmond

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Bears are carrying 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, including rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who recently had back surgery. Jenkins is listed on the 53-man roster, which says a lot about the Bears' confidence he can return at some point this season. Jenkins must start the season on the active roster in order to be eligible to return at some point this year. Once Jenkins is placed on injured reserve, the Bears can add another player on the roster. There are still plenty of concerns at tackle, where Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi are expected to get the start at left and right tackle, respectively. Larry Borom, Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons will serve as depth at tackle.

Defensive line (5)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Bilal Nichols

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

Reserve/suspended list

Mario Edwards

Cut

Daniel Archibong

LaCale London

There aren't really any surprises on the defensive line, which features a fierce starting line in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. Chicago has some nice depth in Angelo Blackson and rookie Khyiris Tonga. The Bears currently have five defensive linemen on the roster, which is due to Mario Edwards Jr. being suspended for the first two games this season. That frees up an additional roster spot for the first two weeks, and we'll see how Chicago ultimately chooses to use it.

Outside linebacker (4)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Khalil Mack

Robert Quinn

Jeremiah Attaochu

Trevis Gipson

Cut

Charles Snowden

Sam Kamara

James Vaughters

The Bears have been set with their top four edge rushers in Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson. Still, it was a bit of a surprise to find undrafted rookie Charles Snowden among the cuts, especially as it looked like Chicago might carry five outside linebackers. If Snowden clears waivers, he's a prime candidate to land on the Bears' practice squad.

Inside linebacker (7)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Kept

Roquan Smith

Danny Trevathan

Alec Ogletree

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Josh Woods

Caleb Johnson

Cut

None

The inside linebackers room is going to change drastically. And by drastically, that mean they're not keeping seven linebackers. Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones are all virtual locks, and it's likely Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Caleb Johnson are all waived to make room for others on the roster.

Cornerback (4)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kept

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Duke Shelley

Xavier Crawford

Cut

Desmond Trufant

Artie Burns

Thomas Graham Jr.

Tre Roberson

Dionte Ruffin

The Bears currently have just four cornerbacks on their roster in Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Xavier Crawford, which doesn't do anything to smooth over any concerns. The Bears are looking to add a couple more cornerbacks, perhaps from the waiver wire, and they could ultimately end up bringing back Desmond Trufant or Artie Burns. It was certainly a surprise to find rookie Thomas Graham Jr. among the cuts, but he's a prime candidate to return on the practice squad.

Safety (4)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Kept

Eddie Jackson

Tashaun Gipson

Deon Bush

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Cut

Marqui Christian

Teez Tabor

There aren't any real surprises at safety with Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson locking down roster spots. But there was a belief that Marqui Christian would also earn a spot given his versatility at safety and in the slot. We'll see if the Bears ultimately bring Christian back.

Specialists (3)

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kept

K Cairo Santos

P Pat O'Donnell

LS Patrick Scales

Cut

K Brian Johnson

There are no surprises with the trio of specialists as Cairo Santos, Pat O'Donnell and Patrick Scales were all locks for the roster. The question is who will be returning punts after the Bears waived rookie Dazz Newsome. Damiere Byrd was listed at second on the depth chart, but do they want to risk him on special teams? We could see Chicago address special team concerns on the waiver wire.

