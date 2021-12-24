Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 16 against Seahawks

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, where there’s plenty to dissect.

There are still a handful of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and some key contributors sidelined with injuries, including quarterback Justin Fields, which could make it a frustrating game against the Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

OT Jason Peters: Peters suffered a high ankle sprain a couple of weeks ago against the Packers, which kept him out of last Monday’s game against the Vikings. Rookie Teven Jenkins has stepped in for Peters, where he’s gotten some valuable reps. Even if Peters is healthy enough to return at some point over the final two games, it should be Peters getting the start at left tackle from here on out.

QB Andy Dalton: Dalton has been battling injuries and COVID-19 over the last few weeks. After suffering a left hand injury, Dalton landed on COVID reserve, which caused him to miss the last two games. Just as Dalton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, he suffered a groin injury that will hold him out of Sunday’s game. That means it’ll be Nick Foles getting the start in place of an injured Justin Fields.

WR Jakeem Grant: Grant has become one of Chicago’s most explosive playmakers over the last few weeks. But Grant suffered a concussion on Monday against the Vikings, and he hasn’t cleared concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

CB Xavier Crawford: Crawford suffered a concussion back in Week 14 against the Packers, which held him out of last Monday’s game against the Vikings. Crawford still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol and will be sidelined for the second straight game.

Questionable

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

QB Justin Fields: Fields has been battling an ankle injury this week, which forced him to sit out of practice Thursday and Friday. Matt Nagy said Nick Foles will start Sunday in place of Fields, who is officially a game-time decision against the Seahawks in a backup role. If Fields is good to go, he would serve as Foles’ backup.

WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin suffered a foot injury back on Thanksgiving against the Lions, which has sidelined him for the last three games. After being limited on Wednesday, Goodwin practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. Chicago has been thin at receiver, but if they can get Goodwin back, it’ll be good news as Allen Robinson remains on COVID reserve.

NT Eddie Goldman: Goldman has been dealing with a finger injury suffered against the Vikings. But it didn’t seem to bother him this week as he was a full participant in practice and should be good to go against the Seahawks. If not, rookie Khyiris Tonga is returning to the lineup and will be an option.

Removed from injury report

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

WR Darnell Mooney: Mooney was dealing with an ankle injury this week that didn’t sideline him from practice. Mooney has been a regular on the injury report in limited or full fashion, but he hasn’t missed a game this season. With Robinson out, Mooney remains the go-to target for Nick Foles this week.

LB Roquan Smith: Smith has been battling a hamstring injury over the last few weeks, but it hasn’t held him out of any games. Smith was a full participant during practice all week, and he’ll be good to go for Sunday against the Seahawks.

DT Khyiris Tonga: Tonga suffered a shoulder injury against the Packers in Week 14, which forced him to miss last week’s game against the Vikings. But he’s been a full participant all week in practice and should make his return to the lineup this weekend.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Here are a list of the players (active roster and practice squad) and coaches currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

WR Isaiah Coulter

S Tashaun Gipson

DT Akiem Hicks

TE Jesper Horsted

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

TE Jesse James

CB Jaylon Johnson

OC Bill Lazor

RB Ryan Nall

WR Allen Robinson

On injured reserve/PUP list

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (IR): Houston-Carson suffered a fractured forearm in Week 14 against the Packers and was placed on injured reserve. Houston-Carson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his fractured forearm.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

OLB Cassius Marsh (IR): Marsh suffered a potential season-ending knee injury last week, where he’d be able to return in Week 17. Bruce Irvin was promoted to the active roster in his place.

