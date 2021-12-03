Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 13 against Cardinals

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, where there’s plenty to dissect.

The Bears will be without several key players, again, as they welcome the top-ranked team in the NFL to town. Quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Allen Robinson are doubtful while defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Marquise Goodwin have been ruled out.

The encouraging news is that linebacker Roquan Smith hasn’t been ruled out of this game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Smith is officially a game-time decision.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

QB Justin Fields: Fields will miss his second straight game as he recovers from cracked ribs suffered against the Ravens in Week 11. Fields did return to practice this week, where he participated in limited fashion, but he hasn’t been medically cleared to return and is officially doubtful. That means Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start in his place. But Fields remains the starter, when healthy.

DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks has battled a few injuries this season, and just when it appeared that he was back, he’s out with an ankle injury. Hicks suffered the injury against Pittsburgh in Week 9, and four weeks hasn’t been enough to get it right. Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, where guys like Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols will need to step up in his absence.

WR Allen Robinson: While Robinson met with the media this week, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to suit up Thursday. Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 9 game against the Steelers, and he’s been ruled doubtful against Baltimore. That means it’ll be Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin (questionable) getting the load at receiver where the exception is the tight ends will be featured prominently.

WR Marquise Goodwin: The Bears will be down two of their top three receivers as Goodwin is sidelined with a foot/ribs injury suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving. He didn’t participate in practice all week. With Robinson already sidelined with a hamstring, the Bears really could’ve used Goodwin, who had a 100-yard receiving game against the Ravens in Robinson’s absence.

DL Mario Edwards Jr.: There are a lot of ribs injuries for the Bears, and Edwards is another player dealing with raw injury. Edwards’ absence leaves Chicago down two defensive linemen, as Hicks remains sidelined. Expect another big day for Angelo Blackson.

RB Damien Williams: Williams has been battling a calf injury for the last couple of weeks. He didn’t practice this week with the injury, and he’ll sit out Sunday’s game while Chicago rolls with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at running back.

Questionable

LB Roquan Smith: Smith didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it was a surprise when he popped up as questionable for Sunday’s game after returning to practice in limited fashion on Friday. Nagy said Smith will be a game-time decision. But while there’s a chance he could play, there’s no guarantee, and Chicago would be wise to let him rest another week to not further aggravate the injury.

Removed from injury report

TE Cole Kmet: Kmet was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday with a groin injury. He was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday, and he was removed from the injury report and should be ready to go against the Cardinals. With Chicago already down two receivers, the presence of Kmet could go a long way in the passing game.

S Tashaun Gipson: Gipson has been dealing with a chest injury for the last couple of weeks, although it hasn’t sidelined him. Gipson was a full participant in practice all week, and he’ll be good to go against the Cardinals, and the Bears have all of their safeties healthy.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LT Teven Jenkins (IR): The Bears opened Jenkins’ 21-day window for return from injured reserve three weeks ago. Jenkins missed all of training camp with a back injury, which required surgery, and the hope was he’d be able to return at some point this season. That appears to be the case, as Nagy said Jenkins is expected to be activated off IR and suit up against the Cardinals.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

CB Duke Shelley (IR): Shelley was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered against the Ravens. By rule, he has to sit out a minimum of three games, which means he’ll sidelined for at least the next two games against the Cardinals and Packers.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury several weeks ago. Larry Borom continues to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

OL Elijah Wilkinson (COVID): Wilkinson landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this season, where he’s been for the last couple of weeks.

Cardinals injury report

Cardinals-Bears Friday injury report, game status of their players for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2lInJFmLPl — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) December 3, 2021

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will both be game-time decisions.

