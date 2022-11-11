Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 10 against Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions (2-6), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears will be without a couple of starters in this game, and there are questions about a couple of others, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson and right guard Teven Jenkins.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) – OUT

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) – DOUBTFUL

The Bears will be without two starters in Vildor and Muhammad against the Lions. Vildor suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against the Dolphins, and he missed all week of practice. He’s already been ruled out. Which means undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones will get the nod. Then there’s Muhammad, who’s been dealing with a knee injury. He missed practice all week and is doubtful for Sunday. Look for Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson to see plenty of reps.

Questionable

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique) – QUESTIONABLE

RG Teven Jenkins (hip) – QUESTIONABLE

Johnson popped up on the injury report this week as he’s dealing with an oblique injury that kept him limited on Thursday and Friday. Jenkins was also a surprise on the injury report with a hip injury that had him limited Thursday and Friday. Both Johnson and Jenkins are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Removed from injury report

USA Today Sports

CB Josh Blackwell (knee)

S Dane Cruikshank (illness)

Blackwell was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, but he was a full participant both Thursday and Friday. Cruikshank missed Wednesday’s practiced with an undisclosed illness, but he was full-go on Thursday and Friday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He’s eligible to return in Week 12 against the Jets.

LB Matt Adams (IR): Adams landed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in Week 5. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adams is eligible to return in Week 10 against the Lions.

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire