Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 15 against Vikings

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, where there’s plenty to dissect.

There are a handful of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and some key contributors sidelined with injuries, which is going to make it an even bigger challenge against the Vikings.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Monday’s game, with analysis:

Out

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

LT Jason Peters: The Bears will be without their starting left tackle Jason Peters against a Vikings defense that leads the league in sacks. Peters, who has been one of the more reliable offensive linemen this season, suffered a high ankle sprain last Sunday against the Packers, and it’ll be rookie Teven Jenkins likely getting his first start in Jenkins’ place.

WR Marquise Goodwin: The Bears will once again be without receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is nursing a foot injury. Goodwin didn’t practice all week, and he’s officially listed as doubtful. Expect to see more Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant this week, where there will be opportunities with Allen Robinson on the COVID-19 list.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson: Houston-Carson is nursing a fractured hand suffered in last Sunday’s game against Green Bay, and it’s not a surprise that he didn’t practice all week. That could leave Chicago without two of its top four safeties as Edie Jackson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DT Khyiris Tonga: Tonga suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday against the Packers, which sidelined him all week for practice. He’s officially been ruled doubtful for Monday night. The good news is Eddie Goldman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which gives the Bears a reliable nose tackle.

Questionable

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

LB Roquan Smith: Smith reaggravated his hamstring injury last week against the Packers, which knocked him out of the game. Smith was a limited participant during Thursday and Friday’s practices, but he did return to practice in full on Saturday. Smith is officially questionable against the Vikings. But if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.

Story continues

DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks has missed the last month with an ankle injury. While it looked like he was ready to return last Sunday against the Packers, he suffered a setback and wasn’t able to play. Hicks was a full particiapnt in practice this week, and the arrow is pointed up for his return to the starting lineup. Hicks is officially questionable for Monday night.

Removed from injury report

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields: Fields suffered a left hand contusion in last Sunday’s game against the Packers, but it didn’t seem to affect him at all. Fields was a full participant during practice this week, and he’s good to go for Monday night.

RB David Montgomery: Montgomery was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

RB Khalil Herbert: Herbert was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

TE Cole Kmet: Kmet was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

WR Jakeem Grant: Grant was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

OT Teven Jenkins: Jenkins was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

OG James Daniels: Daniels was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

TE Jimmy Graham: Graham was a limited participant during Thursday and Friday’s practice with a knee injury. But he returned to practice in full on Saturday and has removed from the injury report.

TE Jesper Horsted: Horsted was one of several Bears players who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. But he was a full participant the rest of the week.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Here are a list of the players (active roster and practice squad) and coaches currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

OT Larry Borom

CB Artie Burns

WR Isaiah Coulter

QB Andy Dalton

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

S Eddie Jackson

TE Jesse James

OLB Sam Kamara

RB Ryan Nall

WR Allen Robinson

CB Duke Shelley

On injured reserve/PUP list

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury several weeks ago. Larry Borom continues to fill in for him at right tackle. Ifedi’s 21-day window to return from IR was opened this week.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

OLB Cassius Marsh (IR): Marsh suffered a potential season-ending knee injury last week, where he’d be able to return in Week 17. Bruce Irvin was promoted to the active roster in his place.

1

1