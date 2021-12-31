Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 17 against Giants

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, where there’s plenty to dissect.

The Bears will once again be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is out with an ankle injury. That means it’ll be Andy Dalton getting the starting nod. But unlike past weeks, Chicago’s injury report isn’t as long, and they’ll be mostly healthy heading into this game.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

QB Justin Fields (ankle)

TE J.P. Holtz (personal)

While Justin Fields is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Giants. Backup Andy Dalton will get the start while Nick Foles will serve as his backup. Matt Nagy said Fields is “improving every day,” but he’s not good enough to go for Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, tight end J.P. Holtz will miss the Giants game due to a personal reason.

Questionable

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks looks like he could play in his final game at Soldier Field as a Bear after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hicks has been battling with an ankle injury and COVID over the last month. Left tackle Jason Peters suffered an ankle injury a few weeks ago, which caused him to miss the last two games. Peters did return to practice this week, and he’s officially questionable. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman looks primed to play Sunday with a finger injury while cornerback Duke Shelley should be good to go with a heel injury.

Removed from injury report

QB Andy Dalton (groin)

WR Marquise Goodwin (illness)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

WR Jakeem Grant (concussion)

OL Teven Jenkins (shoulder)

LB Caleb Johnson (shoulder)

LB Christian Jones (finger)

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)

K Cairo Santos (ribs)

The Bears are getting back a slew of players this week against the Giants, including quarterback Andy Dalton, who will be starting for an injured Justin Fields. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will be returning after suffering a shoulder injury early last week. Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant has cleared concussion protocol and should be ready to go for Chicago. Other key players battling injuries that are good to go include wide receiver Darnell Mooney, receiver Marquise Goodwin, linebacker Christian Jones and kicker Cairo Santos.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Here are a list of the players (active roster and practice squad) currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE Jesper Horsted

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

On injured reserve/PUP list

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (IR): Houston-Carson suffered a fractured forearm in Week 14 against the Packers and was placed on injured reserve. Houston-Carson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his fractured forearm.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

OLB Cassius Marsh (IR): Marsh suffered a potential season-ending knee injury, where he’d be able to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Bruce Irvin was promoted to the active roster in his place.

DB Teez Tabor (IR): Tabor suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Seahawks, which landed him on IR. That officially ends Tabor’s season. Tabor appeared in nine games this season, where he totaled eight tackles.

CB Xavier Crawford (IR): Crawford suffered a concussion a couple of weeks ago and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

