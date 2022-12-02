Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 13 against Packers

The Chicago Bears (3-9) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where Chicago is looking to get their first win over Green Bay since 2018.

There are some big injury updates following the final practice of the week. The most important being the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who is in line to start against the Packers on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Bears will be without rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker for a second straight game.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

RT Larry Borom (ankle/knee)

QB Trevor Siemian (oblique)

The Bears will be without its rookie rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker for a second straight game. Gordon and Brisker remain in concussion protocol and have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Chicago will also be without Larry Borom, who has been backing up Riley Reiff at right tackle. Borom suffered an ankle/knee injury last week against the Jets, and he hasn’t practiced all week. The Bears have placed Trevor Siemian on injured reserve after he suffered an oblique injury that requires season-ending surgery.

Questionable

RT Riley Reiff (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

There was some encouraging news about the offensive line as Riley Reiff was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Reiff suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s game against the Jets. But he’s officially questionable, an indication he should be good to go. With Chicago’s secondary already shorthanded with Eddie Jackson on IR and Brisker and Gordon out, Kindle Vildor is on track to play against the Packers. He suffered an ankle injury last Sunday, which kept him limited on Wednesday and Thursday. But he was a full participant on Friday, and he’s in line to start opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Removed from injury report

QB Justin Fields (shoulder)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

WR Dante Pettis (illness)

LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion)

The biggest injury news for the Bears is the status of Justin Fields, who is in line to start against the Packers. After being limited to start the week, Fields has been a full participant over the last two days. He’s been removed from the injury report with no injury designation, and (barring a setback) all signs point to him starting. Chase Claypool is also on track to play Sunday, which is great news considering Darnell Mooney is out for the year. Claypool suffered a knee injury last Sunday. Dante Pettis missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. But he was good to go Friday and will play against the Packers. Sterling Weatherford was removed from concussion protocol this week and will play.

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

