Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 12 against Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets (6-4), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

There are some big injury updates following the final practice of the week. The most important being the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who is officially a game-time decision against the Jets. The Bears will also be without its two top rookies in Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion)

The Bears will be without their top two rookies in Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who remain in concussion protocol. With Brisker out, look for key reserve and special teams standout DeAndre Houston-Carson to see plenty of action. With Gordon out, undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones should get a look in the slot. Backup and special teamer Sterling Weatherford has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Questionable

QB Justin Fields (left shoulder)

Justin Fields is officially a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, and he’s been a limited participant all week in practice. Ultimately, it’ll come down to the pain and strength for Fields and whether he’ll play. But it certainly sounds like if Fields can play, he’s going to play. If not, it’ll be Trevor Siemian getting the starting nod.

Removed from injury report

RG Teven Jenkins (hip)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

There’s good news along the offensive line as Teven Jenkins has been removed from the injury report and with no game designation. Jenkins has been battling a hip injury over the last couple of games. It’s encouraging that he’s been a full participant in practice all week. But it’s worth noting he was active last week and still didn’t play. If Jenkins can’t go, it’ll be Michael Schofield getting the starting nod in his place. Dane Cruikshank has been battling a hamstring injury, but he’s good to go for Sunday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

