Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 15 against Eagles

The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), where Chicago is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, which allowed some players (like safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon) to get healthy. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for everyone, including receiver Chase Claypool.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles:

Bears Injury Report

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Larry Borom knee DNP LP LP DOUBTFUL DB Jaquan Brisker concussion FP FP FP — WR Chase Claypool knee DNP DNP DNP OUT QB Justin Fields illness DNP FP FP — DB Kyler Gordon concussion FP FP FP — WR N’Keal Harry back FP FP FP QUESTIONABLE RB David Montgomery illness — DNP FP — DB Kindle Vildor ankle FP FP FP QUESTIONABLE TE Trevon Wesco calf DNP DNP DNP OUT

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Out

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

RT Larry Borom (knee)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

Chase Claypool has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a lingering knee injury. The good news is Matt Eberflus anticipates Claypool will play again before the end of the season. Meanwhile, Larry Borom will miss his second straight game with a knee injury suffered in Week 12, as he’s doubtful for Sunday. Trevon Wesco has also been ruled out with a calf injury.

Questionable

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

While Claypool will miss Sunday’s game, it certainly looks like N’Keal Harry will be good to go, and he should see plenty of action with Darnell Mooney and Claypool out. Harry was a full participant in practice all week, although he’s been battling a back injury. Kindle Vildor has been battling an ankle injury, but he also practiced in full all week. He’s officially questionable, but he should return to the field Sunday.

Removed from injury report

QB Justin Fields (illness)

RB David Montgomery (illness)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

Justin Fields and David Montgomery each battled an illness that held them out of one practice this week. But both are healthy and good to go for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Meanwhile, rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon have cleared concussion protocol and should return to the lineup Sunday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Eagles Injury Report

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Reed Blankenship knee DNP DNP CB James Bradberry rest — LP LB Shaun Bradley hamstring LP LP WR A.J. Brown rest — LP DT Fletcher Cox rest — LP OL Landon Dickerson back LP LP DE Brandon Graham rest — LP OL Lane Johnson abdomen LP LP C Jason Kelce rest — LP G Isaac Seumalo rest — LP CB Darius Slay rest — LP DE Josh Sweat rest — LP WR Quez Watkins shoulder LP FP LB Kyron Johnson shoulder FP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

