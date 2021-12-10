Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 14 against Packers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, where there’s plenty to dissect.

While Chicago has been ravaged by injuries over the last month, things look encouraging heading into this prime-time matchup against Green Bay. Quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson will all play Sunday and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is on track to make his return.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

QB Andy Dalton: The Bears will be without Dalton as Fields’ backup on Sunday as Dalton nurses a left hand injury suffered on an interception in last week’s loss to the Cardinals. That means Nick Foles will be the backup for the third straight game.

WR Marquise Goodwin: While Chicago is getting back Allen Robinson this week, they’ll once again be without receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is nursing a foot injury. Goodwin was limited Wednesday, but he hasn’t practiced over the last couple of days. Expect to see more Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant this week, where there are opportunities.

OLB Cassius Marsh: The Bears are down another pass rusher as outside linebacker Cassius Marsh has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Chicago will have Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson in place, and look for them to flex an edge rusher to the active roster for game day with Marsh being out.

Questionable

DT Akiem Hicks: It looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is set up for his return against the Packers, which is huge considering Aaron Rodgers awaits them. Hicks has missed the last month with an ankle injury, and his absence in the middle of the defensive line has been felt. Assuming Hicks is good to go, it’ll be a big boost getting him back in a prime-time game against the Packers.

DE Mario Edwards Jr.: Speaking of injured defensive linemen, it looks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is set to return from a rib injury suffered a few weeks ago. Edwards has been a key reserve on this defensive line, although he has had some costly penalties.

Removed from injury report

QB Justin Fields: The Bears are getting back Justin Fields this week just in time to face the Packers on Sunday night. Fields has missed the last two games from cracked ribs, and he’ll be the starter this week. Fields has been a full participant in practice all week.

RB David Montgomery: Running back David Montgomery was a surprise addition on the Bears injury report on Wednesday with shoulder, groin and glute injuries. He retuned to practice on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday, where he was removed from the injury report and will start against the Packers on Sunday. The Bears are going to need their top offensive weapon to help get things moving against a good Packers defense.

WR Allen Robinson: The Bears have been without receiver Allen Robinson for the last month as he’s been nursing a hamstring injury. Robinson was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday, where he was removed from the injury report and will start Sunday against the Packers. Chicago gets back their top receiver in Robinson just in time to face a solid Green Bay defense.

OLB Trevis Gipson: Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, but he returned to practice on Friday and was removed from the injury report. Now, the Bears will have their top two pass rushers in Robert Quinn and Gipson for Sunday.

K Cairo Santos: Kicker Cairo Santos missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but he returned to practice in full on Thursday and Friday. Santos is a go for Sunday.

ILB Christian Jones: Linebacker Christian Jones landed on the injury report with a back injury, which limited him in practice on Wednesday. Jones has been a full participant since, and he should be good to go against the Packers in prime time.

RB Damien Williams: Running back Damien Williams has been sidelined with a calf injury for a few weeks, but he returned to practice this week. Williams was limited Wednesday and Thursday this week before being a full participant on Friday. He’s been removed from the injury report and is good to go Sunday night.

DT Angelo Blackson: Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury that had him limited. Blackson was a full participant during Friday’s practice, and he’ll be ready to play Sunday night.

DB Teez Tabor: Add defensive back Teez Tabor to the list of players that landed on the injury report with an illness. Tabor was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

CB Duke Shelley (IR): Shelley was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered against the Ravens. By rule, he has to sit out a minimum of three games, which means he’ll sidelined for at least the next game against the Packers.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury several weeks ago. Larry Borom continues to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

OL Elijah Wilkinson (COVID): Wilkinson landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this season, where he’s been for the last couple of weeks.

