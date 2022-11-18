Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 11 against Falcons

The Chicago Bears (3-7) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears got some good news on the injury front as a few notable starters, including tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery, are good to go for Sunday. Even right guard Teven Jenkins is in line to play against the Falcons.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

WR N’Keal Harry (illness)

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

N’Keal Harry popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an illness, and he’s missed two practices this week. He’s officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game. That means we could see rookie Velus Jones Jr., who’s been a healthy scratch the last two games, in action. Dane Cruikshank, who’s been battling a hamstring injury, will also be sidelined.

Questionable

RG Teven Jenkins (hip)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

The Bears could be getting back three starters for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. Teven Jenkins, who missed last week’s game, has been dealing with a hip injury. While he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and ruled questionable for Sunday. Al-Quadin Muhammad missed last week with a knee injury, and he could also be making his return. Muhammad didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday. Then there’s Kindle Vildor, who’s been battling an ankle injury. Vildor didn’t practice Wednesday but worked out in limited fashion Thursday. He was a full participant Friday and deemed questionable vs. the Falcons.

Removed from injury report

CB Kyler Gordon (knee)

TE Cole Kmet (thigh)

RB David Montgomery (personal)

Three starters have been cleared to go against the Falcons on Sunday. Rookie Kyler Gordon has been battling a knee injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice since Thursday. Cole Kmet suffered a thigh injury in last week’s loss to the Lions, and he was a full-go in practice Friday. Kmet has been Justin Fields’ favorite weapon in the passing game over the last three weeks. David Montgomery, who missed Wednesday’s practice for a personal reason, is also good to go for Sunday. Which is a good thing considering Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve with a hip injury.

On injured reserve/PUP list

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He’s eligible to return in Week 12 against the Jets.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

