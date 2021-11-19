Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 11 against Ravens

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, where there’s plenty of bad news all around.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack didn’t appear on the injury report as he’s landed on injured reserve, where he’ll have season-ending foot surgery. But as far as this game goes, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) has been ruled out and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), who’s missed the last couple of games, has been ruled questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks has battled a few injuries this season, and just when it appeared that he was back, he’s out with an ankle injury. Hicks suffered the injury against Pittsburgh in Week 9, and a couple of weeks wasn’t enough to get it right. Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, where guys like Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols will need to step up in his absence.

WR Allen Robinson: Just when Robinson seemed to be developing a nice connection with Justin Fields, it appears that Robinson won’t suit up on Sunday. Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 9 game against the Steelers, and he’s been ruled doubtful against Baltimore. That means it’ll be Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin getting the load at receiver where the exception is the tight ends will be featured prominently, as well.

Questionable

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Eddie Jackson: One of the only encouraging things to come out of the injury report is that Jackson has a chance to play Sunday. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury on the second play of Chicago’s Week 8 loss to the 49ers, and his absence has been felt in the secondary. After not practicing Wednesday, Jackson was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, making him questionable against the Ravens.

Story continues

OL Elijah Wilkinson: After not practicing with a back injury on Wednesday and Thursday, Wilkinson returned to practice Friday. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game. While Wilkinson isn’t expected see the field, it’s nice to have some depth on the offensive line should something happen.

Removed from injury report

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

WR Darnell Mooney: While Mooney has been limited all week in practice with a foot injury, the second-year wideout is good to go for Sunday’s game. Which is great news considering Allen Robinson has been ruled doubtful. Mooney has been the Bears’ top receiver this season, where we’ll likely see plenty of Justin Fields to Mooney against Baltimore.

LB Alec Ogletree: The Bears will have their starting linebackers back on the field as Ogletree’s ankle injury has gotten better. Ogletree was limited Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday. With Danny Trevathan out for the season on injured reserve, it’s a good thing Ogletree is good to go.

RB Damien Williams: Williams practiced all week after suffering a knee injury a few weeks back. With David Montgomery back as the starting back and Khalil Herbert his backup, Williams likely won’t see the field.

TE J.P. Holtz: It appears that Holtz has cleared concussion protocol, as he’s been a full participant in practice all week. The Bears have one of their better blocking tight ends in place for Sunday.

K Cairo Santos: Santos was never in danger of not playing, but he was listed on the injury report with an elbow injury as a full participant in practice all week.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve Friday, where he’ll have season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LT Teven Jenkins (IR): The Bears opened Jenkins’ 21-day window for return from injured reserve this week, where he practiced for the first time this season. Jenkins missed all of training camp with a back injury, which required surgery, and the hope was he’d be able to return at some point this season. That appears to be the case, and it’s just a matter of when he returns.

S Deon Bush (IR): Bush also had his 21-day window activated for return from injured reserve. Bush has been on IR with a quad injury following Week 6 against the Packers, and he’s missed the last three games, where he’s now eligible to return. Matt Nagy said Friday that there’s a good chance he’s activated ahead of Sunday’s game. With Eddie Jackson’s status uncertain, it would help having a solid backup in place.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve Friday for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan has missed practice all week with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury a few weeks ago. But he also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he’s the only Bears player still on the list after their COVID outbreak. Look for Larry Borom to continue to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Ravens injury report

Coming soon.

