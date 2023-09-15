Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 2 against Bucs

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears will be withhout their top two nickel cornerbacks for this game. Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, where he’ll miss at least the next four games. Meanwhile, Josh Blackwell isn’t expected to play as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.

On the Bucs’ side, they’ve ruled out three players for the game — cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Meanwhile, cornerback Christian Izien, who remains in concussion protocol, is questionable.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday, with analysis:

Out

CB Josh Blackwell

Blackwell was in line to replace Kyler Gordon at nickel cornerback, but it doesn’t sound likely now. Blackwell has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week that sidelined him Thursday and Friday. He’s officially doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Questionable

N/A

Removed from injury report

LB Dylan Cole

TE Marcedes Lewis

Cole has been nursing a hamstring injury for several weeks, but he appears on track to make his Bears debut against the Bucs. Cole was a full participant this week in practice, and he doesn’t have an injury designation. Meanwhile, Lewis had one day of rest this week, which isn’t injury related.

On injured reserve/PUP list

CB Kyler Gordon: Gordon suffered a hand injury in Chicago’s Week 1 loss, which landed him on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least the next four games and is eligible to return in Week 6 against the Vikings.

LG Teven Jenkins: Jenkins was placed on injured reserve with an unspecified leg injury. Jenkins will miss the first four games and is eligible to return in Week 5 at the Commanders on Oct. 5.

C Doug Kramer: Kramer, like Jenkins, landed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He will miss the first four games and can return in Week 5 against Washington.

Bucs injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Carlton Davis Toe DNP DNP DNP Out S Christian Izien Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable DL Calijah Kancey Calf DNP DNP DNP Out QB Baker Mayfield Right shoulder FP FP FP — LB SirVocea Dennis Hamstring — LP DNP Out WR Mike Evans Rest — — DNP — LB Lavonte David Rest — — DNP —

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

