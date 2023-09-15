Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 2 against Bucs
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bears will be withhout their top two nickel cornerbacks for this game. Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, where he’ll miss at least the next four games. Meanwhile, Josh Blackwell isn’t expected to play as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.
On the Bucs’ side, they’ve ruled out three players for the game — cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Meanwhile, cornerback Christian Izien, who remains in concussion protocol, is questionable.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday, with analysis:
Out
CB Josh Blackwell
Blackwell was in line to replace Kyler Gordon at nickel cornerback, but it doesn’t sound likely now. Blackwell has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week that sidelined him Thursday and Friday. He’s officially doubtful for Sunday’s game.
Questionable
N/A
Removed from injury report
LB Dylan Cole
Cole has been nursing a hamstring injury for several weeks, but he appears on track to make his Bears debut against the Bucs. Cole was a full participant this week in practice, and he doesn’t have an injury designation. Meanwhile, Lewis had one day of rest this week, which isn’t injury related.
On injured reserve/PUP list
CB Kyler Gordon: Gordon suffered a hand injury in Chicago’s Week 1 loss, which landed him on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least the next four games and is eligible to return in Week 6 against the Vikings.
LG Teven Jenkins: Jenkins was placed on injured reserve with an unspecified leg injury. Jenkins will miss the first four games and is eligible to return in Week 5 at the Commanders on Oct. 5.
C Doug Kramer: Kramer, like Jenkins, landed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He will miss the first four games and can return in Week 5 against Washington.
Bucs injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Carlton Davis
Toe
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Christian Izien
Concussion
DNP
LP
FP
Questionable
DL Calijah Kancey
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Right shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
LB SirVocea Dennis
Hamstring
—
LP
DNP
Out
WR Mike Evans
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
