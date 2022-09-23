Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 3 against Texans

The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the injury report is a little more crowded than the previous two weeks, which is to be expected. There are a couple of players already ruled out for Sunday and rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. doesn’t look like he’s going to make his debut in Week 3.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game:

Out

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

The Bears will be without four players against the Texans, including starting strong side linebacker Matt Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury. He hasn’t practiced all week. Elsewhere, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. (doubtful) will miss a third straight game with a lingering hamstring injury suffered back in preseason. Safety Dane Cruikshank and tight end Ryan Griffin have also been ruled out.

Questionable

LB Roquan Smith (hip)

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

There’s some encouraging news with linebacker Roquan Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week. He was listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered in last Sunday’s game, and the hope is he’ll be able to suit up with Matt Adams already ruled out. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffered a quad injury this week in practice, and after being limited on Thursday, he didn’t practice Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

Removed from injury report

None

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR N’Keal Harry (IR): Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain back in early August, and he’s currently recovering from surgery. With Harry landing on IR after the final roster deadline, he’s eligible to return in Week 5.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

