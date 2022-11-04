Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 9 against Dolphins

The Chicago Bears (3-5) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears are pretty healthy heading into this game, with just one player questionable for this matchup. There was some good news on the offensive line, where left guard Cody Whitehair is being activated off injured reserve and right tackle Larry Borom has cleared concussion protocol.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

N/A

Questionable

OL Ja’Tyre Carter (illness)

Rookie Ja’Tyre Carter popped up on Friday’s injury report with an illness. He didn’t practice Friday, and he officially has a “questionable” status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Removed from injury report

RG Teven Jenkins (back)

RT Larry Borom (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (hip)

D Eddie Jackson (hip)

It’s great news for the Bears, who are getting back right tackle Larry Borom. Borom was removed from concussion protocol on Friday, and he was a full participant in practice. He’ll get the nod at right tackle against the Dolphins. Teven Jenkins (back), rookie Kyler Gordon (hip) and Eddie Jackson (hip) are also good to go for Sunday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He’s eligible to return in Week 12 against the Jets.

OL Cody Whitehair (IR): Whitehair was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He’s eligible to return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

LB Matt Adams (IR): Adams landed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in Week 5. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adams is eligible to return in Week 10 against the Lions.

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

