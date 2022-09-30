Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 4 against Giants

The Chicago Bears (2-1) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants (2-1), where Chicago will be looking to win their fourth straight against New York.

Injuries are starting to pile up for the Bears, where they’ll be without a few key starters heading into Sunday’s game. But there is good news as rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. looks poised to finally make his NFL debut and linebacker Roquan Smith is full-go.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

The Bears will be without Jaylon Johnson for the second straight game as he nurses a quad injury. He didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out. That means it’ll be Kindle Vildor and Kyler Gordon holding things down. David Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win, and he’s been ruled out of this game with an ankle injury. The run game will be in capable hands with Khalil Herbert in Montgomery’s absence. Meanwhile, Matt Adams, Dane Cruikshank and Ryan Griffin will also miss their second straight game.

Questionable

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

DE Robert Quinn (illness)

K Cairo Santos (personal)

LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle)

It looks like rookie wideout Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut on Sunday. After missing three games with a hamstring injury — suffered back in preseason — Jones has an opportunity to breathe some life into the offense and special teams in the return game. Robert Quinn was limited on Friday with an undisclosed illness, and he’s officially questionable for Sunday. Cairo Santos has missed the last two practices due to a personal reason, but it’s hard to believe he’s not good to go. Sterling Weatherford is also questionable.

Removed from injury report

LB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is a full-go for Sunday’s game without a game designation. After being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, Smith was a full participant on Friday as he deals with a quad injury. The Bears will be looking for another big game from Smith, where containing Saquon Barkley will be crucial.

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

WR N’Keal Harry (IR): Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain back in early August, and he’s currently recovering from surgery. With Harry landing on IR after the final roster deadline, he’s eligible to return in Week 5.

OL Alex Leatherwood (NFI): Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list in Week 2, with what was reported to be mononucleosis. Leatherwood is eligible to return in Week 6.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

