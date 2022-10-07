Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 5 against Vikings

The Chicago Bears (2-2) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago is looking to avoid their first losing record of the 2022 season.

It’s good and bad news for the Bears heading into Sunday, where they’ll be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a third straight game. But running back David Montgomery looks to make his return to the lineup against the Vikings.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

The Bears will be without Jaylon Johnson for the third straight game as he nurses a quad injury. He missed two practices and was limited Friday. Johnson has been ruled doubtful for the game, which means it’ll be Kindle Vildor and Kyler Gordon holding things down. Safety Dane Cruikshank will also miss his third game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Questionable

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

It sounds like running back David Montgomery will return to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. Montgomery didn’t practice Wednesday, but he’s been limited over the last couple of days. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game. It’s good news for a Bears offense that relies on the run, given their lowly passing attack.

Removed from injury report

DT Justin Jones (hip)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

CB Jaylon Jones (illness)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

The Bears had a number of players removed from the injury report with no game designations ahead of Sunday’s game. That includes starters Justin Jones and Matt Adams. Jones popped up on the injury report Thursday while Adams has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the last two games. Meanwhile, Jaylon Jones and Sterling Weatherford are also good to go for Sunday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

OL Cody Whitehair (IR): Whitehair was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He’s eligible to return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

WR N’Keal Harry (IR): Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain back in early August, and he’s currently recovering from surgery. The Bears opened his 21-day window to return from IR in Week 5.

OL Alex Leatherwood (NFI): Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list in Week 2, with what was reported to be mononucleosis. Leatherwood is eligible to return in Week 6.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

