Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 12 against Lions

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, where there’s plenty of discouraging news.

In what won’t come as much of a surprise, rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of Thursday’s game as he continues to nurse bruised ribs. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) has been ruled out and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for the second straight game.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), who’s missed the last couple of games, has been ruled questionable for Thursday’s game against the Lions.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Thanksgiving, with analysis:

Out

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks has battled a few injuries this season, and just when it appeared that he was back, he’s out with an ankle injury. Hicks suffered the injury against Pittsburgh in Week 9, and three weeks wasn’t enough to get it right. Hicks has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Lions, where guys like Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols will need to step up in his absence.

WR Allen Robinson: While Robinson met with the media this week, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to suit up Thursday. Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 9 game against the Steelers, and he’s been ruled doubtful against Baltimore. That means it’ll be Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin (questionable) getting the load at receiver where the exception is the tight ends will be featured prominently.

RB Damien Williams: Williams was a late addition to the Bears’ injury report before last Sunday’s game with a calf injury. He didn’t practice this week with the injury, and he’ll sit out Thursday’s game while Chicago rolls with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at running back.

Questionable

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Eddie Jackson: One of the only encouraging things to come out of the injury report is that Jackson has a chance to play Sunday. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury on the second play of Chicago’s Week 8 loss to the 49ers, and his absence has been felt in the secondary. After not practicing Wednesday, Jackson was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, making him questionable against the Ravens.

Story continues

WR Marquise Goodwin: After a 104-yard outing against the Ravens, Goodwin suffered a shoulder injury. But the injury hasn’t appeared to impact him as Goodwin was a full participant in practice all week, and he’s been ruled questionable for Thanksgiving’s game. With Robinson doubtful, Goodwin could be in for another big day against this Lions defense.

S Tashaun Gipson: Gipson recorded the Bears’ first takeaway in three games with an interception of Tyler Huntley last week. But he landed on the injury report with a chest injury, although that hasn’t stopped him from practicing this week. Gipson is questionable and should be good to go against Detroit.

DE Mario Edwards: With Hicks out, the last thing the Bears need is another defensive lineman sidelined. Edwards was listed on the injury report this week with a rib injury, but he was a full participant in practice Monday and Tuesday before being limited Wednesday. Still, he’s questionable, and the arrow is pointed up.

Removed from injury report

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

WR Darnell Mooney: While Mooney has been limited all week in practice with a foot injury, the second-year wideout is good to go for Thursday’s game. Which is great news considering Allen Robinson has been ruled doubtful. Mooney has been the Bears’ top receiver this season, and they’re going to need him in the passing game.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LT Teven Jenkins (IR): The Bears opened Jenkins’ 21-day window for return from injured reserve last week. Jenkins missed all of training camp with a back injury, which required surgery, and the hope was he’d be able to return at some point this season. That appears to be the case, and it’s just a matter of when he returns.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury a few weeks ago. But he also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he’s the only Bears player still on the list after their COVID outbreak. Look for Larry Borom to continue to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Lions injury report

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Coming soon

1

1