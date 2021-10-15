Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 6 against Packers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

There was some worry about the statuses of linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson after they didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday. But we got some clarity about their availability for Sunday’s game.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday, with analysis:

Out

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

TE J.P. Holtz: The Bears will once again be without their top blocking tight end in Holtz, who’s been battling a quad injury. Holtz suffered the injury in a Week 4 win against the Lions, and it sidelined him for last week’s game against the Raiders. While Holtz is out, Jesse James is back, which is good news as far as blocking tight ends are concerned.

LB Caleb Johnson: Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. He suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s win against the Raiders. While Johnson will miss a couple of weeks with the injury, it’s not expected to sideline him for long as the Bears didn’t place him on injured reserve.

Questionable

AP Photo/Wade Payne

DT Akiem Hicks: Perhaps the biggest news for Sunday’s game is the potential availability of Hicks against the Packers. Hicks suffered a groin injury on his first play against the Lions in Week 4, which forced him to miss last week’s game against the Raiders. While Hicks didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, he was limited on Friday and listed as questionable. Barring a setback, Hicks could suit up Sunday.

Story continues

OLB Khalil Mack: While Mack hasn’t practiced all week, it’s not a surprise to see him listed as questionable where he’s most likely going to suit up against the Packers. Mack has been dealing with a foot injury for a few weeks, but it hasn’t slowed him down, as he has a team-best 5.0 sacks this season. Look for Mack, who’s a regular on the injury report, to be ready against Green Bay.

WR Allen Robinson: Robinson popped up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle injury, which sidelined him Wednesday and Thursday. But Robinson was limited on Friday and listed as questionable. Robinson should be good to go as Chicago prepares for a big divisional showdown against the Packers.

S Eddie Jackson: Jackson was a new addition to the injury report on Friday where he’s listed with a knee injury. Jackson did practice in full Friday, and it shouldn’t hamper his availability for Sunday.

CB Duke Shelley: Shelley has been listed on the injury report all week with an ankle injury, but he’s also been a full participant on each day. Shelley should be good to go, where he ‘ll get the start in the slot for Chicago against the Packers.

Other Notables: CB Xavier Crawford (back) and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) were both full participants in practice all week. They should be good to go Sunday, especially given Crawford has been named a captain against the Packers. WR Jakeem Grant (groin) has been limited since Thursday, but he should be good to go. Meanwhile, there were some new additions to the injury report with RB Ryan Nall and CB Artie Burns, who practiced in full on Friday and appear ready for Sunday.

Removed from injury report

Chris Unger/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields: Fields took some shots in last week’s win against the Raiders, including a blow to the ribs and hyperextending his left knee. While Fields has been on the injury report all week, he’s been a full participant in practice. Aside from soreness, Fields is good to go Sunday against Green Bay.

WR Darnell Mooney: Mooney has been battling a groin injury for the last few weeks, which has limited him in practice. But it hasn’t been enough to sideline him, and he’ll be good to go Sunday against the Packers, where he could be the recipient of some deep balls from Fields.

LB Danny Trevathan: Trevathan was placed on short-term IR before the season, where he missed the first four games. After making his return last Sunday, it’s clear he’s still dealing with some knee soreness. He’s been on the injury report all week, but he’s bee a full participant. So expect him to be good to go, where he’ll share reps with Alec Ogletree, who’s been starting in his place.

LB Christian Jones: Jones has been dealing with a back injury that had him limited during Wednesday and Thursday practices. But he was a full participant on Friday, and he should be good to go against Green Bay, where he’ll be a key special teams contributor.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

RB David Montgomery (IR): Montgomery suffered a knee sprain late in a Week 4 win over the Lions, which was expected to sideline him 3-5 weeks. Montgomery was placed on injured reserve last week. He would be eligible to return as soon as Week 8 against the 49ers. But with the way Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert have been playing, they might elect to play it safe with Montgomery and not rush him back.

RB Damien Williams (COVID list): Speaking of Williams…Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Matt Nagy confirmed he doesn’t expect Williams to play Sunday. Get ready for plenty of rookie Khalil Herbert.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier this week, which means he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks. Look for Elijah Wilkinson to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

LTs Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom: Jenkins and Borom remain on injured reserve with their respective injuries. Jenkins had back surgery during training camp and the hope is he’d be able to return at some point this season. Borom suffered a high-ankle sprain back in Week 1, and landed on IR. There are no updates about either Jenkins or Borom.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): In last Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Attaochu suffered a torn pec, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Second-year pro Trevis Gipson will step in for Attaochu as the primary reserve for a dynamic pass rush duo featuring Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.

Packers injury report

USA Today Sports

The Packers haven’t released their final injury report just yet, but the big news is that cornerback Kevin King has been ruled out Sunday against the Bears. That’s big news considering they’re already thin at the position with Jaire Alexander on injured reserve.

Stay tuned for the Packers’ final injury report.

1

1