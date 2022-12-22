Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 16 against Bills

Alyssa Barbieri
5 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-11) released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills (11-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept things close with them for four quarters. Now, Chicago will face another challenge in another Super Bowl contender, the Bills. And it sounds like the Bears will be without some key players on Saturday.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Bills:

Bears Injury Report

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

DB Josh Blackwell

shoulder

FP

FP

FP

OL Larry Borom

knee

LP

FP

FP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

LP

DNP

DNP

DOUBTFUL

WR N’Keal Harry

back

FP

FP

FP

OL Teven Jenkins

neck

LP

DNP

DNP

DOUBTFUL

DB Jaylon Johnson

finger/ribs

FP

FP

LP

QUESTIONABLE

DL Justin Jones

illness

DNP

FP

FP

OL Riley Reiff

illness

DNP

FP

FP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DB Kindle Vildor

ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DL Armon Watts

shoulder

FP

FP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

OL Cody Whitehair

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

DOUBTFUL

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Out

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

  • WR Chase Claypool (knee) – DOUBTFUL

  • RG Teven Jenkins (neck) – DOUBTFUL

  • LG Cody Whitehair (knee) -DOUBTFUL

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) – OUT

  • CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) – OUT

  • TE Trevon Wesco (calf) – OUT

Let’s start with the three guys who are officially “doubtful” for Saturday, where there’s the potential they could suit up but most likely aren’t playing. The Bears will likely be down their top two offensive linemen in Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee), who haven’t practiced the last two days. Receiver Chase Claypool (knee) also hasn’t practiced the last two days after being listed as limited on Tuesday.

The Bears have also ruled out three players, including receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who suffered a concussion in last week’s game. They’ll also be without a starting cornerback in Kindle Vildor, who’s been battling a lingering ankle injury. Trevon Wesco will miss another game with a calf injury.

Questionable

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

  • CB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)

Jaylon Johnson landed on the injury report with a finger and ribs injury, although he’s been a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was limited Thursday, where Matt Eberflus explained Johnson has a ring finger injury. Johnson has been practicing with a club on his hand, and if Johnson is good to go, he’ll suit up Saturday.

Removed from injury report

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

  • RT Larry Borom (knee)

  • WR N’Keal Harry (back)

  • DT Justin Jones (illness)

  • RT Riley Reiff (illness)

  • DT Armon Watts (shoulder)

  • CB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)

A number of Bears players were removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game. The three biggest were receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive linemen Larry Borom and Riley Reiff. With Chicago likely to be without Whitehair and Jenkins, the Bears need Borom and Reiff in the lineup. Eberflus mentioned Borom and Michael Schofield as potential fill-ins at those guard positions. Justin Jones, Armon Watts and Josh Blackwell are also cleared to play Saturday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

LB Jack Sanborn (IR): Sanborn suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against  the Eagles. He has been declared out for the rest of his rookie season.

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills. Herbert is being activated off IR before the game

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Buffalo Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

QB Josh Allen

right elbow

LP

FP

DE Boogie Basham

calf

DNP

DNP

G Ryan Bates

ankle

LP

FP

DE A.J. Epenesa

elbow

FP

FP

CB Cam Lewis

forearm

FP

FP

LB Matt Milano

knee

LP

LP

C Mitch Morse

concussion

DNP

DNP

DT Ed Oliver

calf

LP

DT Jordan Phillips

shoulder

LP

LP

S Jordan Poyer

rest

DNP

DNP

G Rodger Saffold

rest

DNP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

