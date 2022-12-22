Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 16 against Bills
The Chicago Bears (3-11) released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills (11-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept things close with them for four quarters. Now, Chicago will face another challenge in another Super Bowl contender, the Bills. And it sounds like the Bears will be without some key players on Saturday.
We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Bills:
Bears Injury Report
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
DB Josh Blackwell
shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
OL Larry Borom
knee
LP
FP
FP
—
WR Chase Claypool
knee
LP
DNP
DNP
DOUBTFUL
WR N’Keal Harry
back
FP
FP
FP
—
OL Teven Jenkins
neck
LP
DNP
DNP
DOUBTFUL
DB Jaylon Johnson
finger/ribs
FP
FP
LP
QUESTIONABLE
DL Justin Jones
illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
OL Riley Reiff
illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DB Kindle Vildor
ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DL Armon Watts
shoulder
—
FP
FP
—
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
OL Cody Whitehair
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
DOUBTFUL
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Out
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chase Claypool (knee) – DOUBTFUL
RG Teven Jenkins (neck) – DOUBTFUL
LG Cody Whitehair (knee) -DOUBTFUL
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) – OUT
CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) – OUT
TE Trevon Wesco (calf) – OUT
Let’s start with the three guys who are officially “doubtful” for Saturday, where there’s the potential they could suit up but most likely aren’t playing. The Bears will likely be down their top two offensive linemen in Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee), who haven’t practiced the last two days. Receiver Chase Claypool (knee) also hasn’t practiced the last two days after being listed as limited on Tuesday.
The Bears have also ruled out three players, including receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who suffered a concussion in last week’s game. They’ll also be without a starting cornerback in Kindle Vildor, who’s been battling a lingering ankle injury. Trevon Wesco will miss another game with a calf injury.
Questionable
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)
Jaylon Johnson landed on the injury report with a finger and ribs injury, although he’s been a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was limited Thursday, where Matt Eberflus explained Johnson has a ring finger injury. Johnson has been practicing with a club on his hand, and if Johnson is good to go, he’ll suit up Saturday.
Removed from injury report
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
RT Larry Borom (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (back)
DT Justin Jones (illness)
RT Riley Reiff (illness)
DT Armon Watts (shoulder)
CB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)
A number of Bears players were removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game. The three biggest were receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive linemen Larry Borom and Riley Reiff. With Chicago likely to be without Whitehair and Jenkins, the Bears need Borom and Reiff in the lineup. Eberflus mentioned Borom and Michael Schofield as potential fill-ins at those guard positions. Justin Jones, Armon Watts and Josh Blackwell are also cleared to play Saturday.
On injured reserve/PUP list
WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.
S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.
LB Jack Sanborn (IR): Sanborn suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Eagles. He has been declared out for the rest of his rookie season.
RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert suffered a hip injury against the Lions, which isn’t considered to be season-ending. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Bills. Herbert is being activated off IR before the game
OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.
QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.
S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.
OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.
OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.
Buffalo Bills
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
QB Josh Allen
right elbow
LP
FP
DE Boogie Basham
calf
DNP
DNP
G Ryan Bates
ankle
LP
FP
DE A.J. Epenesa
elbow
FP
FP
CB Cam Lewis
forearm
FP
FP
LB Matt Milano
knee
LP
LP
C Mitch Morse
concussion
DNP
DNP
DT Ed Oliver
calf
—
LP
DT Jordan Phillips
shoulder
LP
LP
S Jordan Poyer
rest
DNP
DNP
G Rodger Saffold
rest
DNP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation