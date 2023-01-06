Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 18 against Vikings

The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where Chicago is looking to wrap the 2022 season on a positive note.

The Bears are coming off a 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, where they were outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters. It was an uncharacteristic effort for this Matt Eberflus squad. Now, Chicago will face a Vikings team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Bears will also have a chance to lock down the first overall pick in the NFL draft with a loss and a Houston Texans win.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings:

Bears injury report

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Angelo Blackson illness — DNP DNP Questionable S Jaquan Brisker personal DNP FP FP — OL Ja’Tyre Carter back FP FP FP — QB Justin Fields hip DNP DNP DNP Out CB Kyler Gordon groin — LP LP Questionable CB Jaylon Jones concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DL Terrell Lewis personal — — DNP Questionable WR Dante Pettis head FP FP FP — LS Patrick Scales neck LP DNP FP — LB Sterling Weatherford illness DNP DNP DNP — TE Trevon Wesco ankle LP FP FP —

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Out

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields (hip)

CB Jaylon Jones (concussion)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

The Bears previously ruled out Justin Fields, who is dealing with a hip sprain suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Nathan Peterman will get the start in place of Fields with Tim Boyle serving as the backup. Meanwhile, Chicago will be shorthanded at cornerback with Jaylon Jones in concussion protocol. Josh Blackwell was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Sterling Weatherford has been dealing with an illness all week and has been ruled out.

Questionable

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

CB Kyler Gordon (groin)

DL Angelo Blackson (illness)

DL Terrell Lewis (personal)

Story continues

Kyler Gordon popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury. He’s been limited in practice over the last couple of days, and he’s officially been ruled questionable for Sunday’s finale. The Bears are already shorthanded at cornerback after Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor landed on injured reserve. Now, Blackwell is on IR and Jones is in concussion protocol. Angelo Blackson has been dealing with an illness over the last couple of practices, where he’s been held out. He’s officially questionable for Sunday. Terrell Lewis missed Friday’s practice due to personal reasons, and he’s questionable.

Removed from injury report

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

S Jaquan Brisker (personal)

WR Dante Pettis (head)

LS Patrick Scales (neck)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

OL Ja’Tyre Carter (back)

Jaquan Brisker missed Wednesday’s practice with a personal issue, but he’s practiced in full over the last couple of days. Dante Pettis has been a full participant in practice this week while dealing with a head injury. But he’s good to go for Sunday. Patrick Scales has been dealing with a neck injury suffered against the Lions. He was limited Wednesday before missing Thursday’s practice. But he was back on Friday and has been cleared for Sunday. Trevon Wesco has practiced in full over the last couple of days as he deals with an ankle injury, and he’ll suit up. Ja’Tyre Carter, dealing with a back injury, has participated in practice all week and is good to go.

On injured reserve/PUP list

OL Teven Jenkins (IR): Jenkins was placed on IR after aggravating a neck injury suffered against the Eagles.

CB Jaylon Johnson (IR): Johnson suffered a broken ring finger, which ultimately landed him on IR ahead of Week 16. His season is done.

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12, which requires season-ending surgery. Chicago’s top wideout is done for the year.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on IR. Matt Eberflus confirmed his season is done.

LB Jack Sanborn (IR): Sanborn suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Eagles. He has been declared out for the rest of his rookie season.

CB Kindle Vildor (IR): Vildor was placed on IR with an ankle injury ahead of Week 16 against the Bills, ending his season.

CB Josh Blackwell (IR): Blackwell becomes the latest defensive back to land on IR. He has an undisclosed injury.

OL Michael Schofield (IR): Schofield suffered a knee injury after replacing Jenkins at right guard, landing him on IR.

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He had surgery on his foot and is done for the season.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups of last week’s game against the Jets. While he started and finished the game, he’s having season-ending surgery on his oblique.

S Dane Cruikshank (IR): Cruikshank re-aggravated a hamstring injury that has landed him on IR. He would be eligible to return in Week 18 against the Vikings, but his season is more than likely over.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Vikings injury report (coming soon)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Garrett Bradbury back DNP DNP DL James Lynch shoulder DNP DNP LB Brian Asamoah knee LP LP S Josh Metellus thigh LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

[listicle id=527266]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire