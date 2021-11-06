Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 9 against Steelers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s bad news for key starters on defense.

The bad news is outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his second straight game as he nurses a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson, who injured his hamstring on the second play of last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, has been ruled doubtful. But the encouraging news is linebacker Alec Ogletree has been ruled questionable, despite not practicing all week.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Monday night’s game, with analysis:

Out

OLB Khalil Mack: As expected, the Bears will once again be without Mack for Monday’s game. It’ll be his second missed game for Chicago. Mack has been battling a foot injury since Week 3, where he’s missed practice but gutted it out on game day. Now, he’ll have time to let it heal. The Bears still haven’t decided if they’re going to place him on injured reserve. But it sounds like the hope is he’ll return Week 11 after an extra week to heal with the bye.

S Eddie Jackson: Jackson has been dubbed “doubtful” for Monday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered on the second play of last week’s loss to the 49ers. Jackson has missed practice all week. With Jackson likely out, look for DeAndre Houston-Carson to step into that starting role opposite Tashaun Gipson.

RB Damien Williams: The Bears will be without Williams after he suffered a knee injury last week against San Francisco. But the good news is it sounds like David Montgomery will be activated off injured reserve in time to play Monday night with Khalil Herbert serving as the No. 2.

TE J.P. Holtz: Holtz suffered a concussion in last week’s contest against the 49ers, and he’s been in concussion protocol ever since. Holtz has already been ruled out of Monday’s game.

QB Nick Foles: Foles has missed practice all week for a personal reason, and he’s been ruled out of Monday’s game. Not that it makes a ton of difference considering he’s the third-string quarterback and would’ve been inactive anyway.

Questionable

WR Darnell Mooney: Mooney popped up on the injury report on Friday with a nagging groin injury he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks. Mooney was limited both Friday and Saturday, and he’s been listed as questionable. The expectation is he’ll be good to go, just like in previous weeks.

ILB Alec Ogletree: Ogletree was a surprising name on the injury report this week with an ankle injury that he suffered against the 49ers. Ogletree missed practice all week, but he’s still listed as questionable for Monday. If that’s the case, the expectation is he’ll suit up opposite Roquan Smith with Danny Trevathan getting a share of reps.

Removed from injury report

RB David Montgomery: Matt Nagy told reporters Saturday that he expects Montgomery to be activated off injured reserve and to play Monday night against the Steelers. Montgomery suffered a knee sprain against the Lions in Week 4, which sidelined him for the last four games. It’s good news Montgomery is primed for a return given Williams is sidelined with a knee injury. Look for rookie Khalil Herbert, who’s been impressive in Montgomery’s absence, to still see a share of carries.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

RB David Montgomery: Technically, Montgomery is still on injured reserve with a knee injury, although he returned to practice this week and Nagy said he’s expected to be activated in time for Monday’s game against the Steelers.

S Deon Bush: Bush landed on injured reserve with a quad injury following Week 6 against the Packers, and he’s missed the last two games. Bush will miss at least one more game before he’s eligible to make his return, which looks like it’ll come out of the bye week.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury a few weeks ago. But he also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he’s the only Bears player still on the list after their COVID outbreak. Look for Larry Borom to continue to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

LT Teven Jenkins (IR): Jenkins remains on injured reserve as he recovers from back surgery. Jenkins had back surgery during training camp and the hope is he’d be able to return at some point this season. Jason Peters hinted that Jenkins is a few weeks from returning.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): A couple of weeks ago against the Raiders, Attaochu suffered a torn pec, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Steelers injury report

Eric Ebron Out. Ben Roethlisberger and Chris Boswell not on @Steelers final injury report for Monday #HereWeGo #Steelers #WPXI pic.twitter.com/QApweMEt7A — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) November 6, 2021

