Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 8 against 49ers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and there’s both good and bad news.

The bad news is outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss his first game with the Bears since 2018, as he lets his ailing foot rest. Thankfully, outside linebacker Robert Quinn was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. In more good news, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks looks primed for his return after missing last week’s game.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday, with analysis:

Out

OLB Khalil Mack: As expected, the Bears will be without Mack for Sunday’s game. It’ll be his third missed game for Chicago and the first time since Nov. 4, 2018, that he’s missed a game. Mack has been battling a foot injury since Week 3, where he’s missed practice but gutted it out on game day. Now, he’ll have time to let it heal. The Bears still haven’t decided if they’re going to place him on injured reserve.

Questionable

DT Akiem Hicks: There’s certainly encouraging news about Hicks’ status for Sunday. Hicks has been dealing with a groin injury that held him out last week. He’s been at practice all week — limited Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. The Bears certainly need Hicks’ presence up front to best this 49ers offensive line.

S Tashaun Gipson: While the Bears fared fine with DeAndre Houston-Carson last week, it appears that Gipson will be making his return to the starting lineup on Sunday. Gipson has been dealing with a hip injury that held him out last week, but he’s been limited all week in practice.

WR Jakeem Grant: Grant has been nursing an ankle injury for the last couple of weeks, but it hasn’t impacted his status on game day, where he’s returning both kickoffs and punts. Grant was limited on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday, so he should be good to go against the 49ers.

OLB Sam Kamara: With Mack out this week, the Bears can use all the depth they can find at outside linebacker. Kamara popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury, but he’s been a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

TE Jesper Horsted: Horsted was a late addition to the injury report Friday with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in practice. Horsted saw some action in Week 5 against the Raiders, where he caught Justin Fields’ first NFL touchdown pass.

Removed from injury report

WR Allen Robinson: The Bears will have their top wideout at their disposal as they aim to get the passing game on track. Robinson has been battling an ankle injury over the last couple of weeks. But it hasn’t been enough to keep him out for the last couple of weeks. While he was limited in Wednesday’s practice, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

DT Bilal Nichols: Nichols has been nursing a knee injury for the last couple of weeks, but it sounds like he’s good to go as Chicago faces the 49ers. And they’re going to need him to help stop San Francisco’s run game and pressure the quarterback. Nichols was limited on Wednesday, but he was a full participant during Thursday and Friday practices.

RG James Daniels: Daniels has been listed on the injury report all week with a knee injury. But the good news is he’s been a full participant all week during practice. Which is good news considering he’s been one of Chicago’s best offensive linemen this season.

TE J.P. Holtz: Holtz has been battling a quad injury for the last few weeks, which has sidelined him for a few games before his return last week. Holtz was limited on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

On injured reserve/PUP/reserve-COVID-19 list

RB David Montgomery (IR): Montgomery suffered a knee sprain late in a Week 4 win over the Lions, which was expected to sideline him 3-5 weeks. Montgomery was placed on injured reserve last week. He would be eligible to return as soon as Week 8 against the 49ers. But with the way Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert have been playing, they might elect to play it safe with Montgomery and not rush him back.

TE Jimmy Graham (COVID list): Graham was played on the COVID list on Friday, joining Quinn, Williams and receivers coach Mike Furrey on the list. While Graham is vaccinated, the timing works out that Graham will miss Sunday’s game.

RT Germain Ifedi (IR/COVID): The Bears placed Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury a few weeks ago. But he also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Look for Larry Borom or Elijah Wilkinson to fill in for him at right tackle.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

LT Teven Jenkins (IR): Jenkins remains on injured reserve as he recovers from back surgery. Jenkins had back surgery during training camp and the hope is he’d be able to return at some point this season. Jason Peters hinted that Jenkins is a few weeks from returning.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): A couple of weeks ago against the Raiders, Attaochu suffered a torn pec, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

