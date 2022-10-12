Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 6 against Commanders

The Chicago Bears (2-3) released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders (1-4), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Bears have been banged up. But there’s encouraging news heading into this game, as it looks like they’ll be getting back cornerback Jaylon Johnson and receiver N’Keal Harry.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Thursday night’s matchup:

Out

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

NONE

Questionable

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

Dane Cruikshank is the only Bears player whose status is in question heading into Thursday night’s game. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for the last three games. But he was a full participant in practice all week, and he is officially questionable for the Commanders game.

Removed from injury report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

It’s good news for the Bears defense with cornerback Jaylon Johnson being removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game. Johnson has missed the last three games with a quad injury. But he was a full participant in practice all week, and he looks good to go for prime time. Meanwhile, receiver N’Keal Harry was also removed from the injury report, and he could make his Bears debut this Thursday night. Harry was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury back in August.

On injured reserve/PUP list

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OL Cody Whitehair (IR): Whitehair was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He’s eligible to return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

LB Matt Adams (IR): Adams landed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in Week 5. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adams is eligible to return in Week 10 against the Lions.

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

OL Alex Leatherwood (NFI): Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list in Week 2, with what was reported to be mononucleosis. Leatherwood is eligible to return in Week 6.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire