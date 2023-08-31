Analyzing the Bears’ 53-man roster after recent moves

The Chicago Bears have finalized their 53-man roster, which featured some difficult cuts and some surprises to the roster.

While it’s only been a few days, there have already been multiple changes to the roster. That includes the additions of wide receiver Trent Taylor, defensive end Khalid Kareem and safety Quindell Johnson.

Chicago also placed left guard Teven Jenkins and center Doug Kramer on injured reserve, which means they’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ 53-man roster, which has already undergone changes with waiver claims and signings.

Quarterback (3)

Kept

Cut

P.J. Walker

While there was never a doubt that Fields would be QB1, the undrafted rookie Bagent certainly made things interesting at QB2. Following a strong preseason — coupled with Walker’s struggles — Bagent earned a spot on the 53-man roster and is Fields’ backup. Chicago then re-signed Peterman to the active roster, an indication Bagent might not be QB2 heading into Week 1.

Running back (4)

Kept

Cut

Trestan Ebner

Herbert, Foreman and Johnson were always going to be the top three running backs heading into the 2023 season — although it’ll be interesting to see if Herbert retains lead back status throughout the season. Homer, a solid special teamer, was the natural pick to fill that last spot, as Ebner missed time with injury.

Fullback (1)

Kept

Cut

Robert Burns

While Burns impressed during the preseason, there never was a question that Blasingame would be the guy after his contributions as lead blocker last season. That’s not to say Burns, now on the practice squad, can’t develop into the guy later on.

Wide receiver (7)

Kept

Cut

Nsimba Webster

Daurice Fountain

Joe Reed

There were no surprises with Moore, Mooney, Claypool and Scott landing the first four spots. It wasn’t too much of a surprise that St. Brown and Jones also secured a roster spot. But it’s certainly interesting that the Bears are carrying seven wide receivers, including the newly-signed Taylor, who will serve as punt returner.

Tight end (3)

Kept

Cut

Stephen Carlson

Lachlan Pitts

The tight end room has been set for weeks now with Kmet and new editions Tonyan and Lewis, giving Chicago arguably its best tight end room in a long time. Carlson landed on the practice squad after he was waived.

Offensive line (8)

Kept

Cut

Alex Leatherwood

Aviante Collins

Dieter Eiselen

Kellen Diesch

Logan Stenberg

Robert Haskins

Gabe Houy

Josh Lugg

Injured reserve

Teven Jenkins

Dug Kramer

There aren’t any real surprises with the offensive linemen, which includes newcomer Feeney, who the team traded for earlier this week. Jenkins and Kramer made the initial 53-man roster, but they were placed on injured reserve, which means they’ll miss the first four games. With Jenkins sidelined, it’ll be interesting to see how the interior line shakes up at left guard and center, where Whitehair and Patrick figure to fill those roles.

Defensive line (9)

Kept

Cut

Trevis Gipson

Terrell Lewis

D’Anthony Jones

Travis Bell

Jalen Harris

Bravvion Roy

Andrew Brown

Chicago’s defensive line has been overhauled this offseason, including new starting defensive ends Ngakoue and Walker. Jones, Billing, Dexter and Pickens have been penciled in at defensive tackle since the summer began, and the real surprises came at defensive end. Gipson and Lewis were the biggest surprises, as they had strong preseasons. The Bears claimed Kareem off waivers to fill that final defensive end spot.

Linebacker (5)

Kept

Cut

Micah Baskerville

DeMarquis Gates

Mykal Walker

Davion Taylor

Barrington Wade

The Bears overhauled their linebacker room this offseason with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards, who give the team a top linebacker tandem. Sanborn and rookie Sewell were also roster locks. Cole got the final linebacker spot over players like Baskerville and Walker, even though he missed most of the summer with injury.

Cornerback (6)

Kept

Cut

Kindle Vildor

Michael Ojemudia

Greg Stroman Jr.

Macon Clark

Cornerback is another position group that’s benefitted from offseason moves. Key veterans Johnson and Gordon are returning, and the Bears added two rookies in Stevenson and Smith to solidify the cornerback group. Stevenson is expected to start opposite Johnson on the outside with Gordon in the slot. A couple of undrafted rookies from last season, Blackwell and Jones, got the final nods.

Safety (4)

Kept

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Elijah Hicks

Quindell Johnson

Cut

A.J. Thomas

Kendall Williamson

Bralen Trahan

Chicago might have one of the best safety duos in Jackson and Brisker, who have been sidelined by injury for the last couple of weeks. With the departure of DeAndre Houston-Carson in free agency, Hicks is stepping into that third safety spot. While Thomas made the initial 53-man roster, he was cut to make room for Johnson, who was claimed off waivers.

Special teams (3)

Kept

Cut

N/A

The special teams group has been set for awhile, as Santos, Gill and Scales enter their second season as a unit. Chicago also signed kicker John Parker Romo to the practice squad.

