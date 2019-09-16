Analytics: Mitch Trubisky had 5th-lowest grade on offense in Bears' Week 2 victory

Super Bowl contenders are usually made up of a blend of top-tier quarterback play and a consistent, if not great, defense. The Chicago Bears have half of that equation going for them in 2019.

The defense, led by Khalil Mack, has allowed just 24 points over two games, including Week 1's 10-point performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Normally, defensive performances like the Bears' would result in a 2-0 record. But with the offense led by Mitch Trubisky struggling so mightily, they're lucky to be sitting at 1-1.

Chicago won Week 2's nail-biter against the Broncos thanks in large part, once again, to Mack and the defense. Add a last-second field goal by Eddy Pineiro, and the special teams unit is doing their part too. Trubisky, on the other hand, remains a work in progress.

In fact, Trubisky was the Bears' fifth-lowest graded player on offense, per Pro Football Focus. His 53.1 grade ranked ahead of only Mike Davis, Tarik Cohen, James Daniels and Trey Burton.

Davis and Burton played a combined 41 snaps, so an argument can be made Trubisky was actually one of the three worst starters on the offensive side of the ball. It's never a good thing for the starting quarterback to score that poorly.

You don't have to be an analytics-truther to conclude Trubisky wasn't at his best Sunday. He completed just 59% of his passes, totaled just 120 yards and failed to throw a touchdown for the second-straight week. He was inaccurate at times and again struggled with his composure and pocket presence.

He did save his best for last, however. His 25-yard strike to Allen Robinson with time expiring in the fourth quarter set up Pineiro's game-winning field goal and may have been the confidence-building moment he needed to turn the corner this season.

Through two games, Trubisky has a putrid 48.9 grade from PFF, which ranks second-worst on the team.

