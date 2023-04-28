Analytics expert offers player comp for new Steelers OT Broderick Jones

When it comes down to breaking down NFL draft prospects based on athletic analytics, no one is more thorough than Kent Lee Platte. His Relative Athletic Score is highly regarded when it comes to determining player success and he is able to use RAS to get some great player comparisons.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Platte gave the comparison below, pairing up Jones with former New York Jets offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Furgeson.

Furgeon spent 10 seasons in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. His game was always predicated on his athleticism and ability to work in space. Jones is very similar but adds an element of power in the run game that Furgeson never had.

I liked this comp for new #Steelers tackle Broderick Jones both because it is a fair fit and because Ferguson opened the draft last night. Jones similarly sized, virtually identical explosiveness, and quicker. pic.twitter.com/cXognw2Wdq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2023

