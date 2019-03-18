Analytics conference says Raiders trading Mack to Bears was best transaction of 2018 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

When the Oakland Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears, the whole world seemed to crown Ryan Pace as the winner of the deal.

Six month later, an MIT analytics group is taking Jon Gruden's side in the team.

The 2019 Sloan Sports analytics Conference wrapped up earlier this month, and they handed out their annual awards, including Best Transaction in all of sports.

One of the sixth-annual Alpha Awards went to the Oakland Raiders for trading Mack in exchange for two first-round picks, one second-round pick and one third-round pick.

The Raiders also sent the Bears a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2020.

Mack clearly had a drastic impact on his new defense, helping elevate Vic Fangio's unit to the No. 1 group in the NFL.

But the analytics community at Sloan seems to support the idea of a team like Oakland tearing down for a full-scale rebuild, and trading Mack allowed them to acquire a wealth of draft assets.

The real value of those picks will be determined by how successful the Raiders are on draft day, but each additional selection is another lottery ticket for adding young talent, and the draft is universally viewed as the best method of team building.

Three-to-five years from now, we'll have a much better idea of which team won the Mack trade.