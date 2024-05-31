Analytics compare Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon to Barry Bonds

Charlie Condon is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons not only in Georgia baseball history, but also the history of college baseball as a whole.

Condon added to his NCAA record of home runs in a single season during Friday’s Athens Regional matchup against Army, crushing his 36th moonshot of the season. He also holds the UGA career records for both a single season and career (61).

As the Bulldogs continue to battle Army on Friday, SEC Network released a video piece surrounding Condon’s rise to stardom. UGA head coach Wes Johnson makes an appearance, and he goes on to tell an intriguing story about his conversation with a person regarding Condon’s analytics.

“We use analytical models,” Johnson said. “And the guy who started these models called me one day and said, ‘Hey, are we getting this data right?Like the only other guy we’ve had a model for was Barry Bonds. Like that’s the only other guy we’ve seen that’s comparable to him’.”

Barry Bonds is arguably the greatest hitter the sport of baseball has every witnessed. He holds the single-season home run record (73) and is first on the all-time MLB home runs list with 762. He also leads in position-WAR with 162.8, and his career slugging percentage of .606 ranks first among post-integration players.

Condon’s comparison to Bonds’ analytics only adds to his superstar mantra. Remind you, Condon came to Georgia as a preferred walk-on with no scholarship offers to his name. Whether the Bulldogs go on to beat Army and ultimately make Omaha or not, Condon is a sure-fire top MLB draft pick in 2024.

From underdog to top dog. Charlie Condon's story is remarkable. @BaseballUGA pic.twitter.com/S6vuIURN1Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 31, 2024

