Analytics: Browns have sixth-least draft capital value in 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to capitalize on their limited draft capital in the 2023 NFL Draft. While they have eight picks in this year’s draft, the value of their picks is ranked pretty low compared to the rest of the league. While they are not bottom-five in the league in draft capital value, PFF has them possessing the sixth-least value in the draft this season.

After trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason, the Browns are left without a first round pick for one more year after this year’s draft. The quantity is nice for the Browns, but they will have to hit on their limited-value picks.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire